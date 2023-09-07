11:52 a.m., July 12, Chipotle near LSU
Summer is the downtime for Kedric Taylor, band director of Southern University's Human Jukebox. Even so, there's still a lot to do to get ready for the incoming freshmen and the upcoming marching season.
Over a Chipotle lunch, Taylor gives some of the background of what goes into getting the band ready, especially the incoming freshmen who are new to the whole experience — not to mention the overall pressure of trying to top last year's shows.
"When you see the band, it's not like a light switch. We pour into the students. They are student musicians. This is an academic unit. They need the support," he said. "We're entertainers, but educators, too. We've got to have a good balance."
3:51 p.m., Aug. 6, Isaac Greggs Band Hall, Southern University
On the Sunday afternoon of the so-called Hell Week for incoming freshmen of Southern University's Human Jukebox, the students trickle into the Isaac Greggs Band Hall on campus. There was less nervous anticipation in the air than might be expected.
Instead, there was a palpable sense of focus, mixed with relief: It was another post-100-degree day, and many of the students were simply happy to be out of the sweltering heat.
Welcome, indeed, to Baton Rouge.
The freshmen had turned up from their hometowns — many in Louisiana, some in Texas, and a bunch from 14 other states further afield — after successfully passing auditions over the summer. They were coming together for the first time, and there was a lot to take in. Particularly the heat, which is something they'd soon become well familiar with.
The Human Jukebox is widely recognized as one of the best college bands in the country, with a resume that's far too long to fully flesh out here. Presidential inaugurations, Super Bowl appearances and music videos just scrape the surface.
Perhaps the initial trial of even making the band in the first place had knocked some of the anxiety out of the freshmen. That certainly appeared to be the case for 18-year-old Shahod Guidry, from New Orleans, one of the earlier arrivals who sat calmly waiting for the rest of the students to arrive, phone in his hand, mellophone at his side.
"I feel OK," he said, before correcting himself. "Actually, I feel great." Being there was the culmination of a lifelong dream. "I always wanted to be in the Southern Band. Everywhere they went, I was there."
Guidry wasn't the only one who was living a dream. Before the students showed up, the band's section leaders were already on the scene, manning sign-in tables and joking among themselves. There was a lot of pressure, with the leaders responsible for making sure their section would stay up to the band's very high standards.
Yet some, like 22-year-old Keyon Brinkley, the immaculately dressed French horn section leader, betrayed no sign of nervousness.
"You know, I was thinking about (being nervous) yesterday," he said. "Don't get me wrong. I know (the freshmen) are nervous, and I will be too, but I have to look a certain way and be level-headed even if I'm not feeling that way. If I get frazzled, they'll be frazzled, too."
At 6 p.m., the small trickle of students turned into a flood. The freshmen, some with parents in tow, streamed into the main auditorium to hear an opening address from Taylor, who welcomed the students and ran over the house rules.
There were the basics: no drugs, alcohol or weapons. Don't wander off the campus. Look after one another. Hydrate. There were going to be some long days ahead.
"It's gonna be a lot of work," he said, looking around the room. "I'm not gonna lie."
After the meeting concluded, the students ambled back outside, many saying a tearful farewell to their parents. Bottles of water and cookies were handed out. The first practice, on their very first day, was only a few hours away.
7:35 p.m., Aug. 24, A.W. Mumford Stadium, Southern University
Just over two weeks later, on a sticky Thursday night, 300 band members lined up at A.W. Mumford Stadium for yet another practice session. Watching the first drills, the idea that they'd been together just a couple of weeks seemed absurd.
To a casual onlooker, they appeared extraordinarily tight, playing with a power that could be felt as much as heard. Different sections ran through different parts, with the tight, lockstep moves and formations the band is known for on full display. Senior members kept them in line, watching and shouting instructions, which were sometimes hard to hear over the sound of a marching band playing at full tilt.
"When we're locked in, don't move," Taylor said at one point.
"Don't move. Too many of you are wiping your sweat like this." He wiped his head in an exaggerated motion. "Don't do that. You've gotta stay still."
A few days after the practice, Brinkley said everything was coming together.
"We're getting pretty good, although there's always room for improvement," he said. "It's just practicing, trying, preparing real hard. The section understands and they're buying into it. We're working to get into where we need to be."
10:01 a.m., Sept. 5, Isaac Greggs Band Hall, Southern University
At the end of Tuesday morning's orchestration class, Taylor reminds his students to do their homework and to be ready in case they have a pop quiz next time. He's jovial, encouraging, almost loving — the kind of voice and presence of a made-for-the-movies professor.
"OK, Dr. Taylor," the students say with smiles that don't have to be seen.
While the first football game of the season didn't quite work out in the way everyone had hoped — Southern going down 10 points to 14 against Alabama State — the Human Jukebox showed up and showed out. Taylor was full of praise.
"It's going amazing," he said. "The students are doing an exceptional job. They're working hard."
The band's retention rate was solid, with 135 freshmen out of the original 148 sticking around. Practices average about 20 hours through the week. Taylor had special praise for the Fabulous Dancing Dolls dance team, who had gone viral a week earlier with a Barbie-themed Instagram video.
"The Dancing Dolls are fabulous as usual," he said. "Not just on campus but around the world, everybody knows them. They get recognized. They're mini-celebrities. They have to have a high standard of excellence."
He was equally complimentary to the band's drum major — NaToj Johnson, a senior from New Iberia.
"NaToj is phenomenal. He's taken it up a notch," Taylor said. He's become a better leader as well."
So how was the band overall? Taylor was blunt.
"I think this is one of our greatest bands," he said. "The students sound amazing. They're performing well. This group of students has stepped up to the plate. They've done an exceptional job."