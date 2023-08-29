Southern University's Fabulous Dancing Dolls are putting their own spin on the Barbie craze.
Their Instagram video, which features the dance group adopting Barbie-inspired personas, has racked up more than 218,000 views on Instagram.
Fabulous Dancing Dolls' captain Kyre' Walker ('That Doll') was taken aback when she heard how many views the video had.
"I actually hadn't been paying attention to that," she said. "That's shocking to me."
Walker said the idea emerged after the group went to see the Barbie movie earlier in August.
"The (naming) was a team effort ... based off how everyone looked in their uniform, what we're known for and what moves we do," she said.
Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie follows Barbie and Ken as they make their way on a multiuniverse voyage of discovery. It grossed $162 million on its opening weekend, the largest opening since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022.
In July, The Advocate had its own take on a Baton Rouge version of Barbie — including, as it happens, the Fabulous Dancing Dolls.
Want to check out Stylish Doll, Technique Doll, Classic Doll, Field Show Doll, Jaguar Spirit Doll, Strut Doll, Southern Belle Doll, Glam Doll, Stands Doll and That Doll work their magic? View the video below.