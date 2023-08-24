Think stand-up comedy is intimidating? Try doing it when you're the only woman on the bill.
After embracing her passion for stand-up comedy in May 2022, local comic Leah Orth soon found that Baton Rouge's stand-up comedy scene lacked much in the way of a female presence.
"The pattern I've noticed is that, at most, there's usually one lady comedian (on a bill)," she said. "It's pretty male heavy. And, you know, there's nothing wrong with that, but locally there are also lots of great lady comedians."
She decided to do something about it. On Friday, Orth is hosting the all-female Top Shelf Comedy Night at Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. The show is headlined by popular Lafayette comedian Maggie Shipley and also includes Robin Strahan, Crazy Ree and Delisia Nicholas.
"This particular show is about highlighting the really amazing talent we have in Louisiana," Orth said. "I want to showcase how many comediennes there are working locally."
The show will be in Splash Nightclub's upstairs bar. It's the first time the club, which is widely known for its dance parties, karaoke nights and drag shows, will host a comedy show.
While Orth initially thought of the venue because of fun college memories — "When I was a student at LSU, where did the ladies want to go to have fun? It was Splash Nightclub."
The venue's welcoming atmosphere made it a natural choice.
"This is where people can come and let their guard down and be comfortable. You want people to laugh, obviously, and to laugh they have to be comfortable," Orth said. "You can reserve a table, have cocktail service, get a seat or just sit at the bar and listen if you're a 'sit in the back' kind of person."
Orth said she wanted to find a place that was "comfortable for everyone, including the LGBTQ community, which also feels a little underrepresented."
Though being a female stand-up comedienne came with plenty of challenges, she said the local stand-up community itself had been incredibly welcoming.
"Although there are struggles for women in comedy, I am very grateful for those who have welcomed me so quickly into the scene," she said. "I expected it to take years before I would get to perform, if at all, and it happened within months … so many people in the scene took an interest in me so quickly, and without those people I might not have kept going."
Shipley, of Lafayette, has been doing stand-up comedy since 2015, forging a strong reputation across the region. She said she was excited to be part of Splash Nightclub's "maiden voyage" into stand-up comedy.
"I've built a bit of a reputation as a guinea pig, being brought out for (first-time) events," she said. "(I'm used to) being in an unfamiliar situation and having the ability to read the room, or, if something doesn't work, being able to pivot to something else."
Like Orth, Shipley recognized there was an inequality between male and female in the comedy world of Louisiana. However, also like Orth, she noted that many local comedians are very welcoming. In the wider Baton Rouge area, Shipley made special mention of Jeff Vance and Lunchbox Comedy for having diverse comedy lineups.
"In terms of balance between male and female comedians, we've never reached parity," she said. "We do get some ladies (in stand-up comedy). Some stick around. Some don't, but when they leave their absence is felt more acutely.
"But every city has people doing what they can do to build a good, hospitable space for people to grow, get stage time and develop roots."