Good news: If you're one of the relative latecomers still looking for a Christmas tree in Baton Rouge, plenty of options are still available.
Though some sellers were getting to the end of their allotment Friday, most still had a decent amount of trees left in stock.
Most owners agreed that despite a rise in prices, demand has been solid.
On what turned out to be an unseasonably warm day, employees at Calandro's Christmas Trees on North Boulevard sweated as they lugged some of their few remaining trees around their depleted yard on Friday afternoon.
Raymond Calandro, who has worked with Christmas trees for more than 40 years, said that of the over 800 trees that had been brought in for the season, around 200 were left.
"The first two days were just chaos," he said. "In just one day, we had 150 trees in a big pile, all sold."
Most of the yard's remaining trees were either smaller or had a large orange 'sold' sticker affixed to their trunk. "I think we'll be done by the 15th — if we make it through the weekend," Calandro added.
This year, tree prices have gone up by anywhere from 5% to 20%, with the latter figure appearing to be more common.
A range of factors have contributed to the rise. While inflation is the most obvious culprit, previous planting decisions and even wildfires on the West Coast — many trees come from Oregon — have also played a heavy part.
In the Baton Rouge area, prices vary greatly. At most garden centers, 7- to 8-foot Fraser firs tend to be in the $120 and above range, though some supermarkets, like Whole Foods, sell them for less.
Larger trees, such as ones in the 10- to 11-foot range, can fetch around $300.
Not that the prices have dimmed enthusiasm. On Thursday night, the Whole Foods parking lot was a hive of activity as people jockeyed to get their hands on a new batch of relatively inexpensive trees.
At Louisiana Nursery on Perkins Road, less than half of the store's initial lot of 4,000 trees remained. Louisiana Nursery Vice President Ben Pecnik said sales had been "good overall," and probably would have been stronger had it not been for bad weather during the Black Friday weekend.
At D's Garden Center on Government Street, which sits on the former Garden District Nursery site, a couple of families wandered around the store's rows of different sized trees on Friday afternoon.
Sales associate Carrie Thurman said the store was especially busy after work and during the weekend. Sunday, the store is hosting a "Sip and Shop" party, which Thurman hoped would bring a strong turnout.
"Sales have been very healthy, very steady and consistent," she said.
Unlike other parts of the country, or even north Louisiana, there are few places in south Louisiana where you can choose and cut your own tree. The closest to Baton Rouge is Tassin Trees and Trimmings in Brusly.
A small farm that only sells around 150 trees a year, co-owner Janet Tassin said they were pretty much sold out of their stock of homegrown Leeland cypress.
"People come here for the experience," she said. Due to the farm's small size, and the fact that it's a side project for Tassin and her husband, Mark, they'd been able to keep prices steady this year.
"We started growing our own as an experience for our family," she said. "We want families to experience the same things we did with our girls."