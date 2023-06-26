How important is sleep and the risk of Alzheimer’s?
Quality sleep plays a vital role in concentration and learning as well as in general overall health and well-being throughout life.
Nearly 60% of older adults have some kind of chronic sleep disturbance. Some recent studies suggest that poor sleep contributes to abnormal levels of beta-amyloid protein in the brain, which in turn leads to the amyloid plaques found in the Alzheimer's brain.
For years, researchers have probed the complicated relationship between the brain changes involved in poor sleep and individuals in the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. According to the Comprehensive Sleep Care Center in Lansdowne, Virginia, individuals who slept six hours or less per night in their 50s and 60s were more likely to develop dementia later in life, suggesting that inadequate sleep duration could increase dementia risk. Yet, it has been difficult to determine whether these sleep changes contribute to the disease or simply reflect early symptoms.
A study supported by the National Institute on Aging and published in Nature Communications (April 2021) was led by Dr. Séverine Sabia of Inserm and University College London and examined how sleep patterns earlier in life may affect the onset of dementia decades later. Analysis of the data showed (as previously mentioned) that people in their 50s and 60s getting six hours of sleep or less were at greater risk of developing dementia later. Compared to those getting normal sleep (defined as 7 hours), people getting less rest each night were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia.
“While we cannot confirm that not sleeping enough actually increases the risk of dementia, there are plenty of reasons why a good night’s sleep might be good for brain health,” Sabia says.
Experts recommend seven to eight hours of sleep a night, suggesting the benefits include: keeping a healthy weight, getting sick less often, feeling happier and less stressed, and being able to think more clearly during the day.
Good sleep hygiene leads to healthier lifestyles. Being consistent with going to bed at the same time each night and getting up at the same time each morning will get the body into a routine that helps the individual feel sleepy at the same time each night and wake up refreshed the next morning. Keeping the bedroom quiet and dark is another suggestion for good sleep hygiene, as well as turning off television sets and electronic devices. Meditation, yoga and/or stretching also help prior to bedtime for the individual to wind down and prepare for sleep. And it’s a good idea to avoid heavy meals late at night and to limit caffeine and alcohol at that time. Additionally, physical activity during the day helps the individual to fall asleep more easily.
If these changes don’t produce good sleep, it might help to talk with a physician. The individual may have a sleep disorder that needs medical treatment. Melatonin, light therapy and cognitive behavioral therapies are all treatments for sleep disorders, too.