Tickets are on sale for Sullivan Theater's production of the Neil Simon farce, "Rumors," opening Friday, at the theater, 8849 Sullivan Road, Central.
The show continues Saturday and Sunday, and Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 24-27. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
The story takes place at a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, where the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it's only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock's self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce.
Tickets are $25 by visiting sullivantheater.com.