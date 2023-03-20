Though it's only March, local summer camps are quickly filling up.
So, making the decision to enroll your child in a camp is a no-brainer. The hard part will be deciding on a camp for your kids. Why? Because from sports to the arts, the Baton Rouge area's camp choices are both many and diverse.
If you're still undecided, here are a few ideas:
BREC
In BREC's summer camp lineup are:
- Camp Sunshine for campers with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- Summer Baseball and Softball Camp
- Football Camp
- Lester Roberts Sports Academy Summer Camp
- Zoo Summer Camp at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo
- Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center Camp
- BREC Art Camp
- Community Recreation Summer Camp
- Camp BREC
- Nature Explorers Summer Camp
- Extreme Sports Summer Camp
- Farr Park Equestrian Center Summer Camps
- Highland Road Park Observatory Camp
- Independence Park Theatre Camp
- Magnolia Mound Camp
- Outdoor Adventure Summer Camps
- Teen Camp
- Tennis Summer Camps.
Each of these categories offer multiple sessions throughout the summer with different themes for various age groups. For a listing, sessions and registration fees, visit brec.org/Camps.
West Baton Rouge Museum
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host two sessions of its "Blast from the Past Summer History Camp" for ages 6-12 from June 19 to June 23 and again from June 26 through June 30.
This year's theme is "Blue Dog Adventure," coinciding with the museum's exhibit "The River Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue," opening June 17. Each session can accommodate up to 40 campers.
The camp fee is $125 for West Baton Rouge Parish residents and $150 for nonresidents. Advanced, paid registration is required. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Manship Theatre
The Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is offering several camps:
- Manship's Mini Masterpieces: A Summer in Color visual arts camp for ages 6-10 from June 6-10 at a fee of $325
- Film Production Camp: Lights, Camera, Action for ages 6-11 from June 26-30 at a fee of $325
- Mini Musical Production Camp: Disney's "Aladdin Kids" for ages 6-9 from June 19-24 at a fee of $375
- Two-Week Musical Production Camp: Disney's "Beauty & The Beast Jr." for ages 9-15 from July 10-21 at a fee of $565.
For details and registration, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org/what-we-do/education.
Theatre Baton Rouge
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., is offering three summer camps:
- Musical Theatre Production Camp for sixth through 12th graders, from June 5 to June 16 at a fee of $350
- Acting For Little Ones Camp for first through fifth graders, from July 3 to July 14, at a fee of $350
- Play Production Camp for sixth through 12 graders, from July 17 to July 28, at a fee of $350.
For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org/education-at-tbr.
Playmakers of Baton Rouge
Playmakers of Baton Rouge in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU, is offering two camps: "Triple Threat Camp" for ages 8-13, from May 30 to June 16, at a fee of $480; and two sessions of its "Mini Camp" for ages 5-7 from June 19 to June 30 and from July 10 to July 21 at a fee of $280. For more information, visit playmakersbr.org/education/summer-camps.
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will offer the annual Artsplosion! summer camp for kindergartners through sixth graders in July in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St., at a fee of $200. Specific dates will be announced later.
For more information, visit artsbr.org/artsed.
Dunham Summer Camp
The Dunham Summer Camp at the Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive, open to both Dunham and non-Dunham students ages 3 and older, offers multiple sessions during the summer at fees of $90 to $200 per week. For more information, visit dunhamschool.org/summer.
Kidcam
Kidcam day camp offers 10 weeks of sessions for ages 5-12 at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 10328 Jefferson Highway, and St. Luke's Episcopal School, 8833 Goodwood Blvd., with activities ranging from science to outdoor recreation in Baton Rouge at fees ranging from $185-$195 per week. For more information, visit kidcamcamp.com/camp-locations-louisiana.
YMCA
The YMCA offers summer camp sessions for ages 4-16 at fees ranging from $120 to $170. Scholarships are available based on need and availability of funds. For a full schedule, locations and registration information, visit ymcabr.org/camp.
Fleur de ME Designs
Fleur de ME Designs is offering several sessions of arts camps for beginners and advanced campers throughout June. For more information, call (225) 938-0907 or visit myemail.constantcontact.com/-Summer-Art-Camps-at-Fleur-de-ME-Designs--.html?soid=1117158583750&aid=mlDMa7K8iGE.
Painting and Pinot
Painting and Pinot Summer Art Camp, 7248 Perkins Road, for kindergartners through ninth graders, will offer weeklong sessions throughout June and July. For more information, visit paintingandpinot.com/summercamp.
KidStrong Prairieville
KidStrong Prairieville, 17900 Airline Highway, Prairieville, will offer Brain and Body Day Camps for ages 5-11. For sessions and registration information, visit kidstrong.com.
LSU Summer Baseball Camp
LSU's "The Next Generation" baseball summer camp for kindergartners through eighth grade offers sessions from July to early August with fees ranging from $270 to $399. Its "Become a Tiger High School Camp" will offer two sessions in July at a fee of $799. Camps take place in Alex Box Stadium. For more information, visit lsubaseballcamps.com.
Camp Istrouma
Camp Istrouma Methodist Camp and Retreat Center, a Christian camp at 25975 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, offers several sessions throughout the summer with fees ranging from $100 to $465. For more information, visit campistrouma.com.
Piano Pathways
Piano Pathways summer camp, 9270 Siegen Lane, offers sessions for beginner piano students at fees ranging from $190 to $250. For more specific dates and more information, visit thepianopathway.com/summer-programs.
Tiger's Den
LSU University Recreation's Tigers Den Summer Camp for ages 6-12 offers 10 one-week sessions at the UREC complex, 102 Student Rec Complex. For specific dates and fees, visit lsuuniversityrec.com/lsuurec/tigersden.
GymFit
GymFit Summer Camp for ages 5-15, 4343 Rhoda Drive, offers activities in acrobatics/acroyoga, circus arts, ninja warrior/parkour courses, gymnastics/gumbling, fitness/yoga, music, arts and crafts, dance, flow arts and water days. For specific dates and fees, visit gymfitbr.com/summer-camp.
Summer Journalism Institute
The Louisiana Scholastic Press Association offers a summer institute to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors at the LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication to equip students with advanced skills in journalism, digital media, broadcast reporting, public relations and advertising. For specific dates and fees, email lspamanship@lsu.edu.