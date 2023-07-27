As Louisiana's summertime highs hover around 100 degrees, the Raising Cane's River Center is offering a fun way to cool off and get in a little exercise.
As is its tradition around the Christmas season, the Baton Rouge center is opening up the ice rink in the arena to the public starting Friday and running through Sunday, Aug. 6.
"Summertime Skating's" 75-minute sessions are scheduled at the following times:
- 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday
- 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday
- Closed Monday
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3
- 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4
- 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6
Tickets are $20 for all ages, with the exception of carried infants. Paid admission is required for all skaters. Spectators will be admitted free but will need to go through security.
Tickets, only valid for the session purchased, are available at ticketmaster.com or at the River Center Box Office, 275 S. River Road.