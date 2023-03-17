Crawfish-stuffed peppers, Bergeron's City Market
Every option on Bergeron City Market's daily menu looked tempting on a recent Friday, but I opted for crawfish-stuffed bell peppers after thinking through what I probably couldn't find anywhere else. It was a great choice: the crawfish filling was decadent and delicious. Though the seafood filling makes the peppers Lenten-compliant, they sure don't taste like a sacrifice. The green bean casserole and macaroni and cheese side dishes were excellent as well.
Bergeron's City Market, 8200 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70809, (225) 927-3998
Bergeron's City Market is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Menus change daily and are posted online every week. The market is also open for retail from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offers catering as well. (Andrea Gallo, staff writer)
Sushi at Cate Street Seafood Station
If you're willing to make the drive to Hammond, Cate Street won't let you down. Though, if you're more of a visual learner (or eater), you'll have to trust me on this one, as I was too hungry to snap a picture. The "Coco Loco Roll" from Cate Street includes coconut shrimp, avocado and snow crab inside. Then, the roll is topped with half salmon, half tuna, crunchies and sweet creme sauce.
When I read this roll on the menu, it was music to my ears — I always go back and forth with salmon or tuna for sushi, so I was delighted to see that this roll had both. The Coco Loco roll was fresh, flavorful and filling. The pieces were a perfect size, not too big and not too small.
Cate Street is a great place when you want something for everyone because its menu includes Louisiana cuisine, burgers, seafood and sushi. Overall, a 10/10 in my book.
Cate Street Seafood Station, 308 Cate St. Hammond, 70403, (985) 340-3891. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Tuna tartare at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar
The tuna tartare is usually served as an appetizer at Bin 77, but I decided to order it as an entree. Its umami flavors made it an ideal lunch. Plus, we sat on the patio, which is a great place to sit and enjoy the weather. The dish includes tuna, smoked ponzu, yuzu sesame aioli, kimchi slaw, togarashi and fried wonton chips.
Bin 77, 10111 Perkins Rowe Suite 160, Baton Rouge, 70810. (225) 763-2288. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)