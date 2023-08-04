Potosinas from La Carreta
My usual order at La Carreta is the al pastor and carnitas tacos. The potosinas were brand new to me.
The dish comes with three cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and sliced avocado, served with rice, beans and skirt steak on a bed of grilled onions. To be honest, the steak and onions is what sold me.
Everything was tasty and satisfied my craving for Mexican food. I'll definitely be ordering this again.
La Carreta Mid City, 4065 Government St., Baton Rouge, (225) 334-9940. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)
Po-boy and soup from Coffee Call
The word 'institution' can be thrown around pretty loosely when it comes to favorite eateries. However, in the case of Coffee Call, it's a term that fits perfectly.
Established in 1976, the College Drive café and eatery has been a local go-to for decades. While it's probably best known for its coffee and beignets, which some say are the best outside of New Orleans' Café Du Monde, regulars know it also has a terrific lunch menu.
I opted for the Baton Rouge po-boy — hot roast beef in brown gravy, cabbage and creole mustard sauce — and the chicken and sausage gumbo (sure, it's the height of summer, but whatever). Both were terrific. The shrimp and asparagus cream soup, which came with a just-right amount of heat, was also excellent.
Coffee Call, 132 College Drive, Baton Rouge, (225) 925-9493. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 a.m. to midnight Friday-Sunday. (Jack Barlow, features writer)
Sushi from Tsunami
While looking at the menu at Tsunami, I subconsciously decided that I would one day work my way through all the sushi rolls there. They all sound so good, and it was hard to pick just one.
So I got two.
The Caterpillar roll includes grilled eel, asparagus and cucumber, topped with avocado and Tsunami sauce. The Green Monster features boiled shrimp, snow crab, cream cheese, cucumber, kiwi, avocado, strawberry, toasted coconut flakes and plum sauce.
Can I just say, if you haven't tried a "sweet" sushi roll with fruit (from anywhere in town), I highly recommend it. They're very refreshing, providing a sweet and salty combination.
Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., Rooftop, Baton Rouge, (225)-346-5100. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)
Lemon cream cookie at Crumbl
Saying Crumbl Cookies takes the treat to another level just doesn't cover it — you've gotta taste it.
But until you do, close your eyes and imagine a tangy, creamy lemon filling sitting inside a soft cookie crust, each bite reminiscent of a homemade lemon cream pie. I say each bite because these cookies are thick and pancake-sized. One is quite filling, but you'll want to bring home other flavors to try, believe me.
Crumble rotates a half-dozen flavors in and out each week (check its Facebook page for each week's offerings). We can also recommend the cookie butter white chip with one of those small Biscoff cookies poking out of the bigger cookie's center. And the chocolate crumb cookie featuring Oreos, because anything's better with Oreos, right?
The honey bun cookie, however, was my sentimental favorite. My dad loved the sweet, sticky confections, and Crumbl's cookie version molds those flavors into a lighter, non-sticky delight.
A little advice: Don't drive all over Juban Crossing looking for Crumbl Cookie like I did. It's located in the shopping mall's southeast corner, right next to Lane Bryant. That's all we'll say about that.
Crumbl Cookies, 10129 Crossing Way, Suite 470, Denham Springs, (225) 778-8322. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday. Other locations: 6555 Siegen Lane, Suite 10, Baton Rouge; and 4409 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Suite 700, Lafayette. (Judy Bergeron, features writer)