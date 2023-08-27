Twenty-one senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be the guests of honor Sunday at the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s fall luncheon at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The young women also will be presented during the Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Dec. 16 at the Crowne Plaza.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization of girls who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Symphony League. During their four years in high school, these young women perform volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. This group has also promoted the league’s mission of fostering music education through various projects including Symphony on the Geaux and the Christmas Ornament Workshop. Prior to her presentation, each girl will have devoted at least 70 hours to volunteering and activities with the Les Jeunes Amies Program.
Those who will be honored are: Macie Victoria D’Angelo, Kathleen Caroline Grassmann, Emma Grace Gremillion, Katie Ruth Henry, Emily Catherine Kelleher, Julia Marielle LeBlanc, Lilly Yvonne Manson, Mary Katherine Mathews, Mackenzie Ann Morel, Lauren Elizabeth Pearson, Ellis Anne Pierce, Ryann Elizabeth Richard, Audrey Anne Rothkamm, Julia Serpas, Julia Patience Shaffer, Riley Nicole St. Amant, Kate Michael Stockstill, Ainsley Grace Thibodeaux, Caroline Pierson Tullier, Olivia Catherine Van Hook and Charlotte Renee Waguespack.
Macie, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Katherine and John Joseph D’Angelo.
Kathleen, a student at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Amy and Scott Grassmann.
Emma is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her parents are Lesley and Guy I. Gremillion.
Katie, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Brandie and Brandon Henry.
Emily is a student at Episcopal High School. Her parents are Dr. Stephanie and Adrian E. Kelleher.
Julia LeBlanc, a student at University Laboratory School, is the daughter of Jill and Dr. Michael James LeBlanc.
Lilly is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her parents are Stephanie and Geoffrey Briggs Manson.
Mary, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Susan and Stephen Wayne Mathews.
Mackenzie is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her parents are Courtney and Dr. Christian Edward Morel.
Lauren, a student at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Amanda and Charles Lane Pearson Jr.
Ellis is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her parents are Ellis Clements and Christi Gulotta Pierce.
Ryann, a student at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Deneen and Joseph Randall Richard.
Audrey is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her parents are Kathryn Gober Rothkamm, Alfred Lewis Gill III and Chester James Rothkamm Jr.
Julia Serpas, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Lauren and Jason John Serpas.
Julia Shaffer is a student at St. Joseph’s Academy. Her parents are Michele and William Russel Shaffer.
Riley, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Mellissa and Dr. Brandon Scott St. Amant.
Kate, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Melissa and Mark Aaron Andrepont and Brent Michael Stockstill.
Ainsley is a student at University Lab School. Her parents are Kimberly and Ryan Thibodeaux.
Caroline, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Jill and Dr. Joseph Kemp Tullier.
Olivia is a student at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge. Her parents are Catherine and Dr. James Albert Van Hook III.
Charlotte, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Cynthia and Eric Michael Waguespack, MD.