Tacos from Modesto
I celebrated Tuesday the right way: with tacos and margaritas. The menu at Modesto always includes new tacos, which is one of the reasons why it's high on my favorites list. Though these tacos weren't new, they were tasty nonetheless.
The al pastor taco featured adobo-rubbed grilled pork, charred pineapple, onion, cilantro and a light and creamy guacamole sauce. The charred pineapple bring a smoky flavor to the taco, while also giving it that sweet-and-salty taste.
The Cabo shrimp taco includes grilled or crispy fried Louisiana shrimp (I chose grilled), mango pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado and sour cream. Staying true to my taste buds, the mango pico gave the taco a sweet-and-salty flavor that balanced well with the grilled shrimp.
Modesto, 3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, (225) 478-0860. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturda, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Muffuletta and garlic Parmesan fries from Monjunis Italian Cafe
Tucked away in the corner of a shopping center off Jefferson Highway, the charming, rustic Monjunis is a true gem.
While arguably best known for its pasta sauces, which it sells in jars at the restaurant and online, we've always found its muffuletta to be a real winner. A whole one is huge — easily enough to feed at least two people — and at $14.95, it's a terrific value. It's hard to go past the original, with Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes and olive mix. The garlic Parmesan fries make for an excellent side, too.
Monjunis Italian Cafe, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, (225) 231-1595. Hours are Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Jack Barlow, staff writer)
Chicken and sausage gumbo from Mason's Grill
I know what you're thinking. Gumbo in 95 degree weather? The heart wants what the heart wants.
Contrary to the heat advisory warnings, the chicken and sausage gumbo was the perfect appetizer for lunch at Mason's Grill. The roux was light brown in color — a little lighter than I'm used to — but it was seasoned and flavorful with perfectly sized pieces of chicken and sausage within.
Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, (225) 756-8815. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)