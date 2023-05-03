It has been a bit of a roller coaster, but I finally feel like spring has arrived — for real this time. My landscape is fluffy and green and, more importantly, my farmers market basket is full.
On my last trip there, I brought home a sack full of squash, zucchini, carrots and strawberries. There will be so much more to buy on the next trip such as onions, fresh greens of many sorts, mushrooms, beans and sweet potatoes. Of course, there are always staples like eggs, milk, cheeses, grains, seafood and meats.
Chimichurri sauce goes with just about anything. In my research for recipes, there were many using carrot top leaves. While I had to push aside my thoughts of cooking something I might throw away, I was encouraged by using — and not wasting — a beautiful part of my produce. I meticulously washed the dirt (real and probably imagined) off the carrot greens and plucked off the leaves to use in this chimichurri. I mixed elements from several recipes to also make use of herbs from my own garden. The result was an herby, spicy sauce perfect for dipping fresh or roasted veggies or serving with grilled meats.
This squash pasta makes for an excellent side or the base of a very versatile main dish with your choice of protein. I used pesto I had frozen from last summer’s basil. You can make fresh pesto easily or purchase a jarred version of your favorite from the store. The sweetness of the basil pairs perfectly with the mildly sweet yellow squash and zucchini.
I’m excited to make the most out of this bountiful season of fresh produce at our local farmers market. I look forward to full baskets and bags and lots of fun in the kitchen this spring. I hope you’ll find your favorite warm weather foods and the myriad of possibilities at farmers markets near you, too. Happy spring!
Carrot Greens Chimichurri Sauce
Yields 1 cup sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup carrot top leaves (½ cup minced)
1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
⅓ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons Steen’s cane vinegar
1. Whisk together all ingredients.
2. Cover and chill for 10-30 minutes before serving.
3. Serve with vegetables, meats, fish or use as a marinade.
Pesto Squash Pasta
Serves 6-8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 tablespoons salted butter
4 tablespoons prepared pesto (store-bought or recipe below)
3 yellow squash, halved and sliced
3 small zucchini, halved and sliced
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon salt (to taste)
4 cups pasta, cooked
1 cup Romano cheese, grated
1. In a deep skillet, melt butter and pesto together over medium heat.
2. Add in sliced yellow squash and zucchini; stir to coat.
3. Sauté squashes, stirring often, until tender (about 10-20 minutes).
4. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Stir in warm cooked pasta.
6. Stir in Romano cheese.
7. Serve immediately as is, or add cooked shrimp, chicken or sausage, if desired.
Basil and Pecan Pesto
Makes 1½ cups pesto. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup basil leaves
1 tablespoon chopped pecans
1 clove garlic
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1. Combine basil, pecans and garlic in the bowl of a food processor or blender.
2. Add salt and pepper. Pulse until coarsely ground.
3. While the processor is running, pour in olive oil until it’s emulsified, or evenly incorporated.
4. Spoon into ice cube trays (2 tablespoons) and freeze. Lasts up to 6 months in freezer or up to one week in refrigerator.