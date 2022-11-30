Non-Ted Lasso aficionados may see the billboard at College Drive and Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge as ridiculous.
It breaks all the rules of a good billboard. The font is too small. The message is too long. Overall, it is anything but simple.
Despite it all, the 103-word note from Lasso, the fictional American football-turned-soccer coach in England from Apple TV, directed to the very real Cameron Carter-Vickers, a player on the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team, is turning heads and getting attention from every angle.
The sign is part of a campaign the Lasso creative team launched with the World Cup. Across the country, they took out signs with individualized notes to each player on the team in the cities they call home.
Calling Baton Rouge home for Carter-Vickers is a bit of a stretch, as the billboard's message points out. It reads:
Cameron,
So let me get this straight. Your dad is a French citizen who met your mother in Greece, raised you in Essex. You summered in Baton Rouge and now are playing for the U.S. Men's National Team? If that's not the most American thing I've ever heard of, then I don't know what is. Okay, Maybe Susan B. Anthony slam dunking an apple pie, but honestly, y'all are neck and neck. That is, until you and the boys bring home glory. Then, we'll all be saying, "Look at that bald eagle! It's almost as American as Cameron Carter-Vicker!"
Eagle enthusiast,
Ted Lasso
Carter-Vickers's father, Howard Carter, was an LSU basketball great from 1980 to 1983 and lives in Baton Rouge.
During Tuesday's victory over Iran for the U.S. Men's National Team, Carter-Vickers seemed to be making every effort to "bring home glory."
He started in Tuesday's 1-0 victory at center back. The U.S. had tied Wales and England in its earlier matches in Qatar, when Coach Gregg Berhalter used Walker Zimmerman in Carter-Vickers' place.
The U.S. advanced to the Round of 16 with the victory and next plays Netherlands at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Thorne Warner, the sales manager for Lamar Advertising, said the billboard, which came through its national sales arm, is gaining all sorts of attention. Despite rumors of it being situated near where Carter-Vickers lives when he's in Baton Rouge, Warner said his task was to find a place where it could get the most eyeballs rather than near a specific location.
"As far as legibility, we promote the mantra of simple is better," Warner said. "The amount of text that's on there does not follow the standard rule. They've intentionally done that to get more chatter about it."
The tactic seems to have worked.
"To put up creative that is against the norm of what is considered legible is a different tactic, but it creates a mysterious appeal," Warner said, confessing that he didn't know anything about Carter-Vickers before the billboard process started. "I was also late to the Ted Lasso bandwagon, but we're excited to have a nationwide campaign land here and be a part of a hometown celebration for the World Cup."