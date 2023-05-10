TEDxBatonRouge announced last week that it will host its first event on September 14, 2023 in the Manship Theatre.
The event, themed 'Think Again,' is part of the TEDx series which highlights knowledge and ideas in communities across the country.
The TED (technology, entertainment and design) company regularly posts videos and livestreams of professional speakers talking about new, developing ideas around the world.
This is not the first time TEDx has come to Baton Rouge. TEDxLSU hosted annual events at Louisiana State University since 2013, but took a break after their 2019 event: 'Illuminate.'
Baton Rouge's TEDx event will be independently hosted by Melissa Thompson and Morgan Almeida.
“TEDxBatonRouge is a platform for this kind of transformative exchange," Thompson said in a press release last week. "And we can't wait to see the amazing ideas that will be shared and the positive impact they will have on our community."
Registration will open in the coming months in preparation for the event this fall. If you are interested in volunteering, attending or presenting at TEDxBatonRouge, you can visit their website for more information.
“The event should be a celebration of homegrown ideas and an incubator for community collaboration and discussion, so we are seeking speakers, volunteers and partners that believe in those same ideals," Almeida said in a press release.