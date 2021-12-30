In the face of the coronavirus pandemic protocols and apprehension, ministry and mission went on in 2021.
Churches and faith groups have continued to find innovative ways to worship in-person or online and even reach out to the community — including feeding the hungry and helping those impacted by devastating storms in different areas of the state.
And that resiliency and commitment continue to be a remarkable story of the year in the Baton Rouge-area faith community.
The news wasn’t all rosy. Some churches that have opened their doors are still struggling with attendance, and others have shut down, according to local religious leaders.
Another bit of news that may have even overshadowed all the faith community’s goodwill is the ongoing struggle between the state and the Rev. Tony Spell.
The longtime pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central came to national prominence at the onset of the pandemic lockdowns in spring 2020 when he was accused of flaunting state pandemic rules that most other faith groups followed. Spell refused the governor’s orders to halt in-person services to slow the spread of the virus. Spell instead preached to hundreds and was also charged with a half-dozen misdemeanors related to the order.
Spell has been persistent.
The latest chapter in the ongoing drama came on Dec. 7, when the Louisiana Supreme Court weighed in. A scheduling order requests that Spell file briefs by Jan. 3 and that the state follow by Jan. 21. The order also says the court would set a time for oral arguments.
Some other notable local religion items and events in 2021 included:
Fresh faces
Several prominent churches welcomed new leaders:
The Rev. Tim Keith was named the senior pastor of Istrouma Baptist Church in May. Keith is a Louisiana native and a graduate of LSU-Shreveport and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served churches in Texas, Florida and Louisiana.
In July, the Rev. J. Cary Bani became pastor of historic St. Joseph Cathedral. Bani replaced the Very Rev. Paul D. Counce, who held the position for 12 years. Counce left active parish administration to resume full-time duties as diocesan judicial vicar. Bani was previously the pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in St. Francisville.
The Rev. Kermit Curtis "K.C." Roberson assumed his role as pastor of Camphor Memorial United Methodist in Scotlandville on July 1. The New Orleans native is a graduate of Concordia University Wisconsin (criminal justice management and supervision), Troy University in Alabama (master's in publication administration) and Gammon Theological Seminary/Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta (master's of divinity). He began full-time ministry in 2018 and has pastored churches in north Louisiana, Gretna, Denham Springs (Roberts United Methodist) and New Orleans.
In early December, the Rev. William “Bill” Crowe was named senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church. Crowe came to Baton Rouge from Faith Lutheran Church in Georgetown, Texas, where he served as associate pastor from 2016-2021.
Loss of leaders
Area churches mourned the loss of several leaders:
The Rev. Edward Howard, pastor emeritus of Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, died on July 9 at 95. Howard, a World War II veteran, led Greater Mount Gideon for 51 years. The St. Landry Parish native also served as president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Ministers Conference and the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association. He was also involved in the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention and the National Baptist Convention USA Inc.
The Right Rev. Charles Jenkins, the former bishop of the 19,000-member Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana, died on April 9 at 69. Jenkins had pancreatic cancer and lived in St. Francisville after retirement. A north Louisiana native, Jenkins left the Southern Baptist Convention to become an Episcopal priest in several parishes. In 1997, he was elected to lead 54 churches in southeast Louisiana. The rector of St. Luke’s in Baton Rouge at the time, he was consecrated bishop the following year.
Bishop William Cummings Jr., pastor of Unity Christian Fellowship Ministries in St. Francisville, died suddenly Feb. 17 in his home in Jackson. He was 67. Cummings' wife, Evelyn, took over the leadership role at the church.
Catholics and J&J vaccine
With many Catholics apprehensive early on, the Roman Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge in March gave parishioners the OK to receive the one-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. But Bishop Michael Duca added that a preference should be given to "morally acceptable" options from Pfizer and Moderna.
He said receiving the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is a "justifiable and morally acceptable" way to help end this pandemic, but the "new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has some moral concerns we must acknowledge."
The three authorized vaccines use cell lines from the tissue of aborted fetuses in the 1970s or 1980s at some point in their development, production or both, according to published scientific journal accounts. But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has relied more heavily on the cell lines, raising more serious ethical concerns for church leaders.
McCullough-Bade retires
The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade retired as executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge in March. McCullough-Bade, an Ohio native, took over as head of the federation in 2009. She is only the third executive director since it began in 1986 as the Greater Baton Rouge Federation of Churches and Synagogues. In 2008, the name was changed to the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge.
Public servant to pulpit
Louisiana Legislative auditor Daryl G. Purpera stepped down March 2 to become full-time pastor of First Baptist Church of Central. Purpera served as the state’s chief watchdog over how government agencies spend public money since April 6, 2010. The certified public accountant has been working in state government since graduating from LSU in 1985, first as an auditor for the state Department of Agriculture then in the Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Purpera started filling in at First Baptist four years ago when the previous pastor left.
Morris Thompson leaving
The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana announced in March that he would be retiring after 12 years leading the organization. Morris Thompson said he will step down in November 2022.
The diocese covers the 24 civil parishes in southeast Louisiana, including the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. It counts more than 17,000 Episcopalians in 48 congregations and also oversees a conference center near Robert and 16 schools.
Thompson is a native of Cleveland, Mississippi, and a Marine Corps veteran. He was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1981.
United Methodist changes
Chris Spencer on July 1 took over as president and CEO of the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana. Spencer replaced Rob Fairly who retired in June.
The Baton Rouge-based foundation was founded in 1975 and serves United Methodist churches, institutions and individuals within the Louisiana Annual Conference, providing financial guidance and education, loans and grants. It is one of the largest United Methodist Foundations in the denomination. Spencer has served as the foundation’s development officer for south Louisiana since 2017.
Big Easy Bethany
Bethany Church expanded into New Orleans, opening a campus at 3700 Canal St. on Aug. 15. The building in the heart of Mid-City was constructed in 1953, sustained significant damage from Hurricane Katrina and had been out of use since 2012.
It is Bethany's second campus outside the greater Baton Rouge area, joining the Houma campus which opened in 2018. Other locations include the original Baker campus founded by the Rev. Roy Stockstill in 1963, the South Baton Rouge campus off Rieger Road and the Livingston campus on Juban Road.
Bethany Church is now being led by the Rev. Jonathan Stockstill.
Single synagogue
Congregation B’nai Israel and Beth Shalom Synagogue, Baton Rouge’s two Jewish synagogues, are becoming a single organization on Jan. 1. The governing boards of both synagogues formalized the agreement on Aug. 22.
B’nai Israel began in 1858, and Beth Shalom was founded in 1945.
The decision has been at least two years in the making as both synagogues sought to overcome an issue affecting many mainstream religious bodies — attracting and keeping younger congregants. Both synagogues are part of Reform Judaism rather than Conservative or Orthodox branches of the faith.
Catholic schools leader
After more than 13 years leading Catholic schools in Baton Rouge, Melanie Palmisano announced on Dec. 8 that she would be leaving at the end of the school year. Palmisano came to Baton Rouge in 2009 as the first lay person to serve as superintendent for the Diocese of Baton Rouge. She replaced Sister Mary Michaeline Green, who held the job for 32 years.
Priestly move
In February, a Lafayette priest began serving a three-year term as associate director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C. The Rev. Dustin P. Dought continues to serves St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette as director of the Office of Worship and Liturgy, working remotely.