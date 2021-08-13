Part of the Rev. Kermit Curtis "K.C." Roberson's mission in ministry is meeting people where they are — even if it's their own front door.
"I've got a folding chair. If they want to come out, that's fine with me," said Roberson, the new pastor of Camphor Memorial United Methodist in Scotlandville. "I'll bring my folding chair out to the door and say, 'Look, you don't have to come outside. We can have conversation right here. Pull up your own chair and just crack open the door.'"
Roberson, a New Orleans native who took over at Camphor on July 1, said one of his gifts is taking the ministry from the pulpit to the streets to serve "the least, the last, the lost and the marginalized."
"This is the mission field," he said. "Trying to meet people where they are is really part of the passion that I express through the works of ministry; not just talk about what we're going but actually doing it."
Roberson, 51, started doing "ministry" at his own home at age 13 — though rather facetiously.
"I was preaching on the back porch to my sisters and neighbors when God told me I was being called into ministry," he said. "It couldn't be so clear to me because I was able to see the essence of what it was to be preaching and teaching. Then, the power of the Holy Spirit hit me, and I haven't been the same since."
Roberson graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin in 2000 with a degree in criminal justice management and supervision and in 2002 received his master's in publication administration from Troy University in Alabama before beginning his ministry journey — his own "Cinderella story" — in 2005.
He started by pastoring three churches in north Louisiana for two years, commuting from New Orleans every weekend after laboring all week in his full-time job.
Over 13 years, Roberson worked full time; ran a business; earned a master's of divinity degree from Gammon Theological Seminary/Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta in 2014; and served churches in Gretna, Denham Springs (Roberts United Methodist) and New Orleans.
In 2018, he devoted himself to full-time ministry. He said it was the words of Phillipians 4:13 — "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." — that motivated him.
"I believe that because I've gone through every step to be a United Methodist preacher," he said. "Sometimes, it's not always the easiest road but I have had God with me every step of the way, and I know that God will continue to allow me to continue to do great things in his name so that he gets the glory."
In Camphor, Roberson sees a church that shares his passion for outreach ministry. Founded in 1917, Camphor was the first church to serve the Black community in Scotlandville.
"One of the things I like most about them is their openness and willingness to love back on members of the community," he said. "Even during these COVID times, they're looking for ways to reach out and touch somebody."