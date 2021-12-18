One Baton Rouge faith leader thinks the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic have been an opportunity for the church to get better.
“I personally think this is the best time for the church. The church can come forward now as a much better witness because we’re dealing with modern-day issues that we’ve never dealt with before,” said the Rev. René Brown, pastor of the historic Mount Zion First Baptist Church. “You’re either going to have to do ministry or get out. You’re either going to serve or shut down. You’re either going to have to retool or retire. … You’re not going to be able to do church like you used to do church.”
Brown is also president of the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association, which comprises about 125 Black churches in six parishes around the Baton Rouge area.
The pandemic has been especially challenging for churches in the Fourth District.
“When you’ve got the virus affecting African Americans greater than other populations, you kind of have to do things a lot different,” Brown said. “What the pandemic has done in short is accelerate the demise of some our churches. Eighty percent of our churches had to make changes. Some have not made changes, some of which are closed. Those that may not have closed are struggling.”
Despite not being able to host its usual training sessions and other in-person events the past two years, the association has been actively helping individual churches and members — primarily with technology and financial assistance.
“We did a lot of behind-the-scenes things that a lot of people didn’t see,” Brown said. "We did so many food drives and water drives. We were more busy during COVID than we were before COVID.”
The technology to help livestream and with social media was important when churches shut down early on, but it is even more important now because many members are slow to return.
“I don’t think we should make people feel bad because they’re not coming. I don’t think you should make them feel like it’s a lack of faith. … You have to make people feel comfortable with whatever it is that they feel is their comfort level," he said.
The key to getting back to a place of comfort is prayer, Brown said.
“If we put as much emphasis on prayer as we do on vaccines, this thing would be different," he said. "Prayer is the foundation of the health of the church.”
The Fourth District has already started with 31 days of prayer at 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. through Dec. 31.
Brown said the association is preparing to get back on track in 2022. He said a session for about 150 leaders will be held in January at Mount Zion. He said the association wants to discuss disaster relief efforts, equipping churches with technological equipment and addressing mental health.
“We hope that we can accelerate changes that are needed in our churches to better cope with this pandemic,” he said.