Nearing an age when many people may start making retirement plans, Johnny Hollins Jr. started a church.
Hollins was 57 years old and had been working at Exxon for more than 30 years when he founded Jubilee Christian Center Church in his home in 2004.
Sixteen years later, the church at 4595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge has thrived — with more than 600 members before the pandemic — under the leadership of the now 73-year-old senior pastor.
"I had people tell me, 'Why do you want to worry with people?'" Hollins said. "I just felt the call of God to do it, and we've been going ever since. And God has kept us every step of the way."
Ministry wasn't new to Hollins. It's a part of his family. His late father was a longtime pastor; his wife, Shelly, is his co-pastor at Jubilee; his younger brother, Michael, is the pastor of New Freedom Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
Hollins got his own start and much of his ministerial training under the Rev. Larry Stockstill at Bethany Church, where he spent 26 years. He started as a small groups leader and served his way up into a staff position as associate minister.
"It really prepared me for ministry," Hollins said of Bethany. "It was so heavy on training and learning the word and hiding that word in your heart."
Being on Bethany's board of trustees also helped him in another area, Hollins said.
"That prepared me to run the business side of things. The first thing we did (at Jubilee) was get a board of trustees to make sure our church was run the right way," said Hollins, a Ferriday native and military veteran who first came to Baton Rouge in 1965 to play football at Southern University.
Though he had been raised in the church and professed Christ at about the age of 10, Hollins said his relationship with the almighty didn't become real to him until about 1982.
"He was my savior, but I wasn't seeing him as my Lord," he said. "I felt I was saved, but in hindsight I'm not sure I was. Once I got to Bethany, I had a true conversion experience to have a true and personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ — not just knowing of him but him being a part of me."
Bethany was a major part of Hollins and his family's life, but he said God called him to move on.
"It was a hard decision to make," he said. "We were so involved in it. Our sons were involved. We just felt the pull to do it. I resisted it for probably a couple of years, and I finally gave on it."
Hollins said he put off stepping up as a pastor because he understood the gravity of the position.
"I just didn't feel like I wanted to make that commitment that I saw my father make," he said. "It was nothing to play with; you have to do it the right way."
Taking on that commitment as pastor of Jubilee has been fulfilling, said Hollins, who retired in 2007 as a plant supervisor after 35 years at Exxon.
"Once I made the commitment that was involved, it was life changing," he said. "My biggest enjoyment is to see a life transformed for Christ — to see them come in there and they're down and out and it's like the last place they can come, and we see God transform those lives. To be used by God to do that is such a blessing."
Hollins said it's also a blessing to have his wife serve with him in the ministry.
Shelly Hollins had also been a leader at Bethany, serving as director of the intercessory prayer ministry and leader in the women’s ministry. She is a well-traveled speaker and author of the book and tape series, "The Power of Intercession," which has been used to train and develop intercessors and establish prayer ministries in churches throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
"God's blessed her so much to minister to ladies and prayer ministry," Hollins said. "When we started the church, she was literally traveling two weeks of the month. She came off the road to help me with the ministry. She felt called to undergird her husband."
Jubilee's first members were Hollins, his wife and their two younger sons who still lived at home. Three adult children had moved away.
From their home, the Hollins moved Jubilee services to an Airline Highway hotel for about nine weeks. The "spirit-filled, nondenominational" church occupied a building on Little John Drive for five years before moving in 2010 into its current 500-seat location as membership continued to increase.
That's not to say there haven't been some challenges. The church at Little John and their home flooded in 2016. And a year ago, the Hollins' home burned down while they were at prayer meeting.
But Hollins quickly references his favorite scripture from Romans 8:28: "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
"God kept us through all of that," he said. "We kept moving through all of that. … We kept right on working, shepherding people, taking care of people first, then taking care of our own needs. We know we can't outgive God. If we take care of God's business, he's going to take care of ours."
Hollins said it was important for the church to hear their testimony and see them standing firm in their faith in the midst of trials.
"They couldn't understand how we could still have our joy and continue ministering," he said. "I said, 'If we can't have joy going through something, then we have no reason pastoring you, because you're going to have trials and tribulations in this life, and you're going to need us to encourage you.'"
Reach Jubilee Christian Center Church at (225) 272-4545, go to jubileechurch-br.org or email jubileechurch@bellsouth.net.