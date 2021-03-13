Michael “A.V.” Mitchell determined early on that the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't going to stop him from spreading the word of God.
So the Baton Rouge minister, motivational speaker, gospel artist, author and businessman pivoted to a familiar medium to continue doing ministry when events were canceled and churches initially shuttered before operating under capacity limits.
Mitchell launched the television show "The With God Experience with A.V. Mitchell" about eight months ago to "encourage, inform and empower others" and to glorify God by advancing kingdom work. The show airs at 6:30 a.m. Sundays on WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge and on Mitchell's YouTube channel.
"As COVID came and people were not going out and weren't meeting in person, I had to figure out another type of way in order to engage my audience," said Mitchell, a member of Church Point Ministries under Bishop Dwight Pate. "With that, God gave me the concept of 'with God.' That's something I was already contemplating on. So it went from 'with God' to 'The With God Experience.'"
The 30-minute show features conversations with various people of faith either physically distanced in the studio or through Zoom.
"It focuses on people from all professions, from all walks of life who are accomplishing things with God," Mitchell said. "They may be a plumber, an electrician or a pastor. All these people are talking about what they're doing in their life — how they are successful, how did they get started, whatever they're doing in their current career and how did God impact them getting this done."
The show gives people opportunities to testify about God "to the extent that they see that they're indirectly serving in ministry but didn't even know it," said Mitchell, who has been a minister for 15 years.
"This is such a ministry tool because most people see ministry as a traditional speaker or a preacher or a pastor or an evangelist or something like that. There's a lot of people who feel they aren't being used by God unless they have a title," he said. "This show has given me an opportunity to pull out the ministry in everyday people."
Mitchell, 38, dabbled in television years earlier with a show titled "Inspiration with A.V. Mitchell" but decided to move away from television for in-person events. But once the pandemic hit, he decided television was his best option to try to share the gospel.
"I wasn't going to do it (television), but this was my way of adjusting ministry for the current times that we're in," he said.
Mitchell said it was the favor of God that allowed him to get the favorable time for "The With God Experience."
"I just happened to be able to secure a good slot," he said. "It was divine timing. When I felt God's hand move on me, I moved and everything feel into place."
Past relationships with local videographers also helped ease the transition back into a new television show, a platform Mitchell hopes to continue even after the coronavirus numbers have subsided.
"I want to keep it going," he said. "I found I'm really reaching people still at home watching TV. Everyone's not on social media, and that's people I would not have reached outside of COVID. If COVID wouldn't have come, I would not have adjusted in order to expand my platform actually on social media or YouTube, things like that to reach people. … It's turned into a blessing."
Mitchell also continues to minister through other avenues, such as music, writing, mentoring and street evangelism.
Known for many years as a gospel rap artist, one of Mitchel's latest musical projects is "Revival," a series of concerts — some in person, some online.
"It's a call for others to be willing vessels," said Mitchell, a criminal justice graduate of Southern University.
One of his top singles is "Your Preacher."
"Basically, I speak to God and say there's a lot of things going on in our city and in general, and I'll be your vessel. If you be the speaker, I'll be your preacher," said Mitchell, whose nickname "A.V." stands for "another vessel."
Mitchell, a native of St. Francisville who was raised in a single-parent home around the Gus Young Avenue area of Baton Rouge, also gives time to reach out to the community through events or just sharing the word of God on the streets. He recently led evangelistic efforts to combat violence.
"We got to the corner of Plank (Road) and Evangeline (Street) and we prayed over the area that people would come to know God and open up their hearts to God," he said.
His commitment to ministry is helping him fulfill God's purpose for his life, said Mitchell, quoting Romans 8:28 about all things working "together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
"God showed me a purpose," he said. "He showed me my ministry is a blessing, but if I would have given up and just decided I was not going to reach people now … I wouldn't have seen that. I wouldn't have touched people's lives who I've touched."
For more on Mitchell, go to avmitchell.com or call (225) 330-9481.