As the pandemic continues to upend our daily lives and routines, Shirley Weber has a message for women trying to maintain homes, protect their children and keep their sense of sanity: "It's OK to not be OK."
Weber will host the free "It's OK to Not Be Okay Women's Conference" at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Bread of Life Ministries International Church, 12173 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The conference will include a message by Weber, breakout sessions and lunch.
The idea for the conference came through Weber's prayer time.
"The Lord showed me that a lot of ladies are struggling in silence," said Weber, a minister, motivational speaker and member of G-Force Ministries. "With the pandemic and world confusions, it is leading to depression and loneliness. As I was praying for this need, my family went through the death of a loved one (and) two major, life-changing diagnoses. But the Lord would not let me get this conference off my heart."
Weber said she asked God to give the assignment to someone else, but God led her to Luke 4:18.
"The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free and that the time of the Lord’s favor has come," she said of the passage. "Even in the word, he said that we will do greater things than he did."
Weber said she couldn't think of a greater date to proclaim the good news than Sept. 11.
"This date was given to me because it reminds us all of an event that changed all of our lives," she said. "I will be sharing a powerful message that will give spiritual and mental tools to help the ladies to look and deal with their struggles with an I-win attitude. It’s OK to not be OK, but it is not OK to stay that way."
The conference is merely part of a wide-ranging assignment God has given her, Weber said.
"Since this mandate on my life, I started a women’s group on social media — My Sister’s Keeper Empowerment Group — where I encourage the ladies weekly with motivational teaching. I host monthly Zoom meetings and give one-on-one counseling sessions for my sisters that need more assistance."
Weber is also one of the founders of Difference Makers 225, an organization that brings awareness and change to others through motivational presentations.
Weber and her husband, Larkin Weber, are authors of the books "To Make a Difference You Have to Be Different," "Just What the Doctor Ordered" and "Marriage Bootcamp."
Though the conference is free, women are asked to preregister at Eventbrite.com, due to limited tickets. Weber said the conference will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols with temperature checks, sanitizer, masks and social distancing as much as possible.
For more information, call (225) 933-5816.