Thanksgiving — the annual beginning of the festive holiday season.
Every Thanksgiving, I recall blessed memories of my mom.
From a very early age, I was taught to say "thank you."
Growing up in a small retail clothing store, my late brother and I were continually reminded of expressing our appreciation to each and every one of our customers.
Saying "thank you" in the store overflowed into our home as it did into our relationships with friends, family and neighbors.
In those days, of course, our expressions of gratitude were always met with "you’re welcome!" Now, my thank-yous are usually met with "no problem" or often "of course!" While I appreciate these replies, I miss "you’re welcome."
Perhaps I’m showing my age as a new octogenarian, but "you’re welcome" just seems to me as a real acknowledgment.
This Thanksgiving, there’s so very much for which I want to express my personal recognition, for the innumerable blessings in my life.
Home, family, friendship, health, healing and love are at the very top of my list.
Also at the apex of my list is living a secure, safe, friendly life in our beloved Baton Rouge in this great nation of America.
Each of us can recite many, many challenges in our river city as we can in our America. And yet, at the same time, I trust that we all recognize the tremendous potential, energy and goodwill in our city as in our land.
So I’m going to try my best to express my thanksgiving by reaching out to those in need in any way possible.
As I do my best in our little corner of the world, I am convinced that each little helpful hand I provide will somehow make our world better, of course.
Happy Thanksgiving!
— Rabbi Weinstein lives in Baton Rouge.