This summer, I had the honor of helping out with Jan Risher’s 2023 Postcard Project.
At first, I was unsure if we could reach the goal of getting a postcard from each state again. Truth is, I've never even sent a postcard myself! As a member of Gen Z, I couldn’t help but wonder: Do people even send postcards anymore?
The answer turned out to be a resounding yes.
All total, from its Memorial Day kick-off through its end on Labor Day, we received 235 postcards from 50 states and 22 countries this summer, and I read every single one. The holdout state for the Postcard Project was Connecticut. Thankfully, we received not one but two Connecticut postcards the Friday before Labor Day, helping us reach our goal in the nick of time.
The state that sent in the most postcards was Louisiana at 21, followed by New Mexico with 12 and California with nine. We also received a postcard from the Philippines, which is 8,722 miles away from Baton Rouge.
"Once again, people amaze me. These postcards touch my heart in ways that don't make sense," Risher said. "And maybe that's what life is all about — doing things that may not make a lot of sense but have the capacity to touch the heart of another."
Risher said one of her favorite aspects of the project was watching the "encouragement" of parents getting their traveling (often adult) kids to send in postcards. We received postcards from North Dakota (the third to last state to come in) because a Baton Rouge father asked his daughter, who is stationed there with the military, to send one.
"My dad saw this article and knew we should write in," Lauren Honeycutt and her fiancé, Logan Lewis, wrote. "Baton Rouge is where we met and where we will be married later this year."
Interning at The Advocate this summer and working on The Postcard Project offered me a glimpse into our readers’ lives. I loved learning about where people were going on vacation, all the exciting things they’d seen, their love of the newspaper and the unique postcards they’d selected and/or created.
Someone from the Sunshine Postcard Club in Florida thanked us for promoting postcards and wrote, “We deltiologists love our hobby.” (The project even gave me the chance to learn new words. Deltiology is the collection and study of postcards.)
Another sender was glad to share her “late mother’s postcards with an appreciative audience.”
Some of my favorites to look at were postcards that people created themselves. I saw postcards made of fabric, collages of someone’s cat and beautiful, handpainted watercolor postcards.
One of these watercolor postcards was from Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country I’d never heard of. The sender wrote on the back about losing her oldest son to a drug overdose this past year, and said, “I guess I’m trying to find hope and peace and solace in my faith.”
Another postcard that struck me was from Portland, Oregon. The reader is HIV-positive and recently moved to Vancouver, Washington. On the back of the postcard, the reader said, “I can’t tell you how liberating it is to live where my blood is not a crime. … I wish I had done it sooner.”
During this project, two readers sent us three boxes filled to the brim totaling more than 600 vintage postcards, all sent to Louisiana, dating all the way back to 1906.
While thumbing through one of the vintage postcard boxes, I realized that most in that box were sent from my hometown of Ruston.
I was endlessly fascinated by the woman these postcards were addressed to. Most of them contained simple questions like, “How are you doing? Will you come by soon?” or things like “Send my love to the girls. Hope they’re doing well!” — words that, today, we can convey in a single text.
But as I read this stranger’s postcards, I felt a sense of longing for my own postcards from friends and family.
The sentimental value of taking the time to handwrite a card, letter or postcard to someone is invaluable and stays — as evidenced by my reading sentiments from 117 years ago, written in pencil, no less.
Picking out the postcard, planning out what you want to say with such little room and carefully writing out each word ends up being more meaningful and personal than the unlimited world of texting.
Right along with my line of thinking, an LSU graduate in Eugene, Oregon, wrote to us, “Great idea. More postcards. Fewer texts, TikTok, tweets, etc.”
I love social media and the things the internet allows us to do at the click of a button, but sometimes I wonder what we miss out on because of it.
I will likely never know what most of my friends’ handwriting looks like. I couldn’t fill up a shoebox with the postcards I’ve received throughout my life. What will I have to look back on? Texts? Likes? comments?
Reading these postcards from people around the world helped me realize how deep-down hungry we are for genuine connection. Even when social media and the internet provide a form of connection, there is still a void.
Reading postcards from people who told us that they took a cooking class at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris or tried halibut lasagna in Alaska made me feel connected to complete strangers. Readers' adventures became part of my life, too, in a matter of sentences on the backs of postcards from places I've never been.
The 2023 Postcard Project encouraged me to consider that the time I spent painstakingly writing out paragraphs on blank birthday cards for friends is worth it. All the passed notes in high school that I've kept could have meaning. The written words we share, that we give to each other to keep forever, can create that feeling of connection.
This postcard sender from the Philippines (who also sent us an origami swan) put it best: “I pray this project of yours will inspire others to build friendships and fuel a movement for community and world peace, especially for the younger generation.”
To all the postcrossers, deltiologists and readers who sent something our way this summer, thank you for sharing a piece of your world with so many.