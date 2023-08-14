As summer starts drawing to a close, the 2023 Postcard Project will end in three weeks — still time to get in postcards from the last five states. Where are you Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, North Dakota and Utah?
Our features editor, Jan Risher, has received 192 postcards so far from around the world.
Which state has sent the most postcards? What countries have we received postcards from? See how many postcards we've collected this summer in the map and data rundown below.
Can't see the map below? Click here.
192
The total number of postcards we've collected this summer (and counting!)
45
We are five postcards away from reaching our goal of getting one postcard from each of the 50 states.
The five states we have yet to receive a postcard from are Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, North Dakota and Utah. Send in your postcards now to help us reach our goal by Labor Day.
18
Outside of the U.S., we've also received postcards from 18 different countries, including Norway, Portugal, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
19
We've collected 19 postcards from our very own state of Louisiana. This is the most postcards from any state so far.
11
This is the second highest number of postcards we've received from one of the 50 states.
We've received 11 postcards from New Mexico.
5
This is the number of postcards we've received from Canada – the most postcards we have from any one country outside of United States.
The runner-up is Ireland with 3 postcards.
7,496
This is the amount of miles it would take for you to get from where our office is based in Baton Rouge to Kuwait.
We received one postcard from Kuwait, which is the furthest postcard location so far.
2
We've received two postcards from the Faroe Islands, the volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway.
With a population of just 55,889 people, it's the smallest country we've received postcards from.
81,893
We totaled up the distance from Baton Rouge to each country we've received a postcard from so far, and it added up to 81,893 miles overall.
Traveling that many miles would take well over 1,000 hours.
1
This is the amount of postcard senders who have a postcard skirt.
Erin Segura sent us a postcard from Montreal expressing her passion for postcards. She loves them so much that she even owns a postcard-printed skirt.
Time is running out to participate in our Postcard Project. Send in your postcards to Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
The 2023 Postcard Project will end Labor Day weekend.