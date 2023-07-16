The 2023 Postcard Project kicked off in May and our features editor, Jan Risher, has already received over 70 postcards from around the world.
From Louisiana to Wyoming to Russia, see where all of the postcards are from so far in the map and data rundown below.
Can't see the map below? Click here.
By the Numbers
76
The total number of postcards we've collected this summer (and counting!).
23
This is how many different states we've received postcards from so far. Our goal is to get one postcard from each of the 50 states.
Send in your postcards now to help us reach our goal by Labor Day (especially if you're from North Dakota or Kansas).
6
Our Postcard Project also includes international postcards. We have postcards from six different countries, including Italy and Costa Rica.
14
We've collected 14 postcards from our very own state of Louisiana. This is the most number of postcards from any state so far.
3
This is the number of postcards we've received from Canada – the most postcards we have from any one country outside of United States.
6,011
This is the amount of miles it would take for you to get from where our office is based in Baton Rouge to Russia.
We received one postcard from Russia, which is the furthest postcard location so far.
It’s not too late to contribute to the Postcard Project. Send in your postcards to Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
The 2023 Postcard Project will end Labor Day weekend.