During December, people often take extra time out of their days leading up to the new year to reflect. Here at The Advocate, we've done the same thing. From delicious desserts to appetizers sure to kick-start the party, we've whipped up some gems. We even rounded up recipes from the archives.
As we look back on 2022, read on to discover the Top 10 recipes our readers loved most this year, and see which dish topped the list. We'll give you a hint: it's very Louisiana.
No. 10: Chef Isaac Toups' double-cut pork chops
From chef Isaac Toups, of Toups Meatery in New Orleans, comes these recipes that just might make you forget all about hamburgers and hot dogs.
Toups shares how he cooks a Grilled Double-Cut Pork Chop with Cane Gastrique.
No. 9: Blueberry to crawfish pies
Pies come in many varieties, shapes and sizes. There's truly something for everyone, so we can see why our Pi Day round-up made our Top 10 list.
No. 8: Pralines
Lots of pralines are almost caramel in color. Not these.
These pralines are creamy white, studded with pecan halves. They are beautiful and decadently delicious.
No. 7: Crawfish Stew
We'll take them boiled or fried, in bisque or étouffée.
One of our favorite cooks, Corinne Cook, makes a mean crawfish stew.
You will eat every drop and go back for more.
No. 6: Blueberry Almond Ricotta Cake
The Blueberry Almond Ricotta Cake, based on a recipe by Dev Amadeo, is crusty on the edges and moist in the middle. The browned slivered almonds that top it are perfection.
No. 5: Tunnel of Fudge Cake
In 1966, Ella Helfrich invented this cake to win the Pillsbury Bake-Off contest. The cake was so popular that sales of Bundt pans skyrocketed after the contest. At the time, only Northland Aluminum Products made Bundt pans, and reportedly, the factory had to go on a 24-hour production schedule to keep up with demand.
The original recipe called for a box of frosting mix, which was phased out by Pillsbury in the mid-1980s, leaving bakers clamoring for a new version of this cake. It wasn't until 1999 that the company recreated its most-requested recipe.
If you decide to bake this cake, don't use the toothpick method to test doneness. You will intersect the tunnel of fudge and keep the cake in the oven too long. The cake is done when it pulls away from the sides of the pan and springs back when lightly touched.
No. 4: Baked cheese petits fours
Mimi Francez, a hostess extraordinaire, is always ready with appetizers to start her parties off right. She recently shared one of her favorites — baked cheese petits fours — slightly messy in their making but a delight to bring to parties for the “oohs” and “aahs” they elicit with each bite.
No. 3: Home-baked snowball cookies, gingerbread cake and granola
One of the best parts of the holidays is how we share our love and appreciation in this way. The time that we spend baking cookies for teachers, making nutty orange-scented granola for neighbors or gingerbread for your family creates memories that may come back years later and make you smile.
Another recipe that is worth sharing is a cookie that is called many different names — Mexican Wedding Cookies, Swedish Heirlooms, Cocoons, or Snowball Cookies. The cookie has chopped pecans in the dough and a heavy dusting of powdered sugar on the outside.
No. 2: Ted Lasso's biscuits
In his retirement speech, Sean Payton tipped his hat to another American football coach, the feel-good Apple TV "Ted Lasso."
"We don't do biscuits here in New Orleans, but we do king cake," Payton said, as he presented Gayle Benson with a king cake. Payton was referencing Coach Lasso's daily habit of bringing homemade shortbread cookies to his female boss and owner of the English soccer team he coaches. In further Lasso-style, Payton had 100 king cakes on hand for the media, as well.
And that brings us to No. 1.
No. 1: Boudin King Cake
When you get the Mardi Gras blues, whip up this one-of-a-kind king cake, invented by Robert Carriker. George Graham's take on Carriker's recipe topped our list of recipes. We promise you will feel much better after making (and eating) it.