If you find yourself with a few million dollars in your back pocket, the Baton Rouge real estate market has a range of houses for you to consider.
From Southern charm to regal, French architecture, the market boasts variety.
Details and photographs about the homes below were provided by listing agents.
5857 Boone Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808
$1.05 million
If you're looking for Southern charm, you can find it in this house. Located minutes from LSU, the house sits on more than half an acre with white wash brick exterior and first and second story porches.
Upon entering the house, a formal foyer invites you with a view of the grand staircase. The foyer leads way to the living room, which has French doors that open to the pool and outdoor living area.
Outside, the gunite pool has continuous swim technology, and the living space includes vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and an outdoor kitchen. Not to mention, there's a herb garden and a koi pond.
Inside, the kitchen includes a large breakfast area and keeping room, a wrap-around bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The interior of the house was renovated to include wood floors, designer light fixtures and more.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $6,162 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 5 beds
- 3.5 baths
- 4,222 square feet / $249 per square foot
- 0.65-acre lot
- 65 days on market
10215 Barringer Foreman Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
$1.58 million
This property on Barringer Foreman Road sits on two acres of land and includes a pond that was landscaped by Eduardo Jenkins. The tranquil, private setting is also conveniently located in a growing area of Baton Rouge in the Kleinpeter neighborhood.
With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, the home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and an office. In the master bath, you'll find heated floors, double vanities, a garden tub and more.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $9,149 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 5 beds
- 4.5+ baths
- 4,897 square feet / $323 per square foot
- 2.07-acre lot
- 4-car garage
- 227 days on the market
18413 N. Mission Hills Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70810
$4.90 million
Set in Country Club of Louisiana, the house was built by architect Al Jones and contractor Gary Spurlock with attention to timeless French architecture. It is located on the golf course with views of the course and lake, but situated on an acre of land shrouded by live oak trees for privacy.
The oversized grand room features a marble fireplace imported from France, while the master suite is a wing all of its own. The suite includes a French marble fireplace, a sitting area, his and her closets with custom cabinetry, a private workout room and a coffee bar leading into the master bathroom.
In the kitchen, which the listing says is a "chef's dream," there's a professional series Viking gas stove, two Gaggenau top-of-the-line ovens and more.
Plus, there's a movie room (if you so choose to use it that way) and guest quarters.
With a 20% down payment, the estimated monthly payment is $27,799 with a 30-year fixed loan.
Key details
- 5 beds
- 5.5 baths
- 9,657 square feet/$507 per square foot
- 1.02-acre lot
- 4-car garage
- 147 days on the market