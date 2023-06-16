Louie's hash browns
I've been an fan of Louie's hash browns for 30+ years. The chance to regularly eat at Louie's has played a factor in where I chose to live more than once. The hash browns are slowly cooked in massive mounds on top of a well seasoned grill. That allows the cubes of potatoes to get slightly crispy and charred on the outside, while the insides are tender.
Louie's serves those chunks of starchy goodness in a variety of ways: as side, as the filing of an omelet and as an entrée, topped with cheese, sour cream, mushrooms and sausage. In any form, they're all great.
Louie's Cafe, 3322 Lake St., Baton Rouge. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. (Timothy Boone, business editor)
Red beans and rice from The Chimes
My road to The Chimes’ red beans and rice came through being broke. Back as a 20-something freelance journalist, relying on infrequent payments in the pitiful New Zealand dollar, seeking out the most inexpensive menu item at local restaurants was a constant challenge. Sure, the $9 price tag (it’s risen to a whole $11 now) may have pulled me in, but the dish’s wonders kept me hooked.
It doesn’t seem to have changed much over the years, with its delightfully creamy and flavorful red beans, smoky sausage, and a filling salad and roll on the side.
It’s even the picture on Wikipedia’s red beans and rice page. If that isn’t definitive, what is?
The Chimes Restaurant and Taproom has locations on Highland Road and Coursey Boulevard. Hours vary by location. (Jack Barlow, staff writer)
Tuna Lovers at Ma Mama's Kitchen in New Roads
Driving from Baton Rouge to New Roads is like entering a different dimension. The whole world becomes more verdant, rural and at a different, more pleasant pace. Granted, we wish Ma Mama's would invest in some sound buffers and improve the restaurant's acoustics, but even repeatedly saying, "I'm sorry. Could you repeat that?" does not dissuade us from going back as often as possible. The food is just that good.
My personal favorite is the appetizer called Tuna Lovers. It's a plate full of delicious raw tuna with ripe avocados in a delicious sauce that made me want to lick the plate. Never fear, Mom, I refrained, but it did cross my mind. Friends and I enjoyed lots of other tasty treats. My husband says the Oyster Orleans was exceptional, a compliment he doesn't offer often.
Ma Mama's Kitchen is located at 124 W. Main Street, New Roads. It's closed Sundays and Mondays and open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. Open Saturdays 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. 225.618.2424 (Jan Risher, features editor)