The Little Italy board at BLDG 5
The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
BLDG 5, 2805 Kalurah St., Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 256-2287.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Red beans with fried pork chops at Village Grocery Deli & Seafood
A cheap and cheerful little deli on Perkins Road, the Village Grocery Deli & Seafood serves a range of food options at reasonable prices. The red beans with fried pork chops made for a satisfying choice: the beans were delightfully creamy, while the somewhat heavier (they are fried, after all) pork chops proved irresistible.
With a bread roll on the side, there's enough to snack on over the course of a day: given how addictive it is, though, good luck with making it last that long.
Village Grocery Deli & Seafood, 13510 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. (225) 766-1485.
The deli is open 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday. (Jack Barlow, features writer)
Drunken noodles at Soji: Modern Asian
It's a little embarrassing to admit, but I haven't been to Soji. That is, until this week. I've long heard that their drunken noodles are all the rage, so, in true foodie fashion, that's what I ordered. They didn't disappoint.
The noodles are about an inch wide, which does matter in the grand scheme of things because they never fell off the fork. The noodle dish consists of seared sirloin, house-made rice noodles, a kale/Brussels blend, Serrano, two eggs, anoriko and crispy shallots.
I complemented my drunken noodles with a signature cocktail — the Greeña Colada, which included mezcal, green chartreuse, Coco Lopéz, lime and pineapple.
All that to say: I'll be back to Soji.
Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 300-4448,
Soji is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)