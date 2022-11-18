Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life.
The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian, Texas, last summer to be part of the "Feeding of the 5,000" scenes in the series' third season. All were unpaid volunteers.
For those unfamiliar, "The Chosen" is the first multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus, and is also considered the most crowdfunded media project of all time. Dallas Jenkins directs and produces the show. The first two seasons didn't air on a major network, but are available for streaming on Dove Channel, Peacock, Plex, Prime Video, Tubi and UP Faith & Family, as will the new episodes starting in December.
Meanwhile, Season 3's premiere and second installment opened in movie theaters Friday, another first for the historical drama.
The "Loaves and the Fishes" scenes, as they are also referred, will be part of episodes 7 and 8.
En route on Monday to "The Chosen" premiere in Atlanta on Tuesday night, Burnside, who attends Bethesda Church in Prairieville, briefly discussed her "extra" experience.
What led to your being an extra for "The Chosen"?
The Lord woke me up in the middle of the night and told me to make a contribution to "The Chosen." And so I looked at my phone and I saw that Dallas Jenkins was on there at the time I was on Facebook. He was talking about being an extra on "The Chosen." So I made a contribution. I think about six weeks later, they contacted me and let me know that if I wanted to be an extra, that I could bring family with me.
So who joined you on the filming?
My two brothers — Arvel "Jimmy" Burnside and Richard Burnside. They both live in Benton (north of Shreveport).
Did you watch the show's other seasons?
Oh yes, I have been watching it. When I first started watching, it was on YouTube and on Facebook.
So what was the timetable between learning you would be an extra and the actual filming?
It was last year when they let me know that I was an extra and then, you know, it took us time to get our costumes together and everything. I had to go pick out the fabric and all that, and then bring it to a seamstress and I told her how to make it and they made it for me.
Oh, so you were responsible for all that before you went?
Oh yes. We had to be in complete 1st century. Like they had to grow their beards out. We had to do, you know, certain things in order to be qualified to be on the set.
So when and where was the shoot?
It was in Midlothian, Texas. It's about 30 miles south of Dallas. It was June 6-10, that whole week. I drove to Benton, where my two brothers were. We all left and drove together to Dallas and stayed there, and drove down to Midlothian each day. There, we had to get onto their bus, and then they bused you to the set.
Describe the set for us.
Oh my gosh, it is incredible. And it's just a beautiful piece of property. I mean, it looks so authentic, as far as like Israel is concerned. It's just beautiful. The way that the terrain is, and with the trees and the ponds, it all looks like it would back in Jesus' day, back in Israel.
What were you instructed to do for your scenes?
Now for "The Feeding of the 5,000," we were all out in the field because, you know, when Jesus took the five loaves and two fish and multiplied them and gave them out to his disciples, then his disciples dispersed them out to all the people. And that's what they did for us on the set.
What was a day like on set?
There's a lot of downtime in between (scenes). It was very hot. They were concerned about wanting to keep us hydrated and all, and they did an excellent job. It was basically more like 7,000 to 10,000 people over the course of those filming days. They handled it so well. They fed us. They had entertainment, like Big Daddy Weave (contemporary Christian band based in Mobile, Alabama) was there. We got to meet the actors. We worshipped Jesus, we worshipped, we prayed, we basically had church out there. It was beautiful.
What age ranges were the extras?
There were people that did bring their children — babies to teenagers — and adults.
Did you make friends during the filming?
Yes, in particular, Alesia Robinson from Ohio. We are sisters in Christ. … We're going to the premiere together. The friendships that we have made on the set and how everyone was just so kind, the atmosphere, it was almost as if we just got a glimpse of heaven because everyone was just so sweet and kind and lovable and helpful and nurturing and it was just the most beautiful experience.
