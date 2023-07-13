The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, will open its "Hot Summer Show" with an artists' reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
The show will feature new work by Mickey Asche and Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas.
Asche started painting after Hurricane Katrina, when he was immobilized by a knee injury. Watercolors soon turned to oils, which he paints on a smooth board.
Growing up in south Louisiana, Asche was immediately drawn to depict the rich wildlife the area has to offer, along with the vast number of bayous, marshes and swamps, which he paints in exacting detail.
His current series is a big departure from these as he has tackled the beauty of coastal beaches.
Douglas is a well-known art teacher in East Baton Rouge Parish schools and has taught and drawn caricatures of thousands of the district's students.
Douglas grew up in New Orleans and earned his art degree from Xavier University. The rich heritage of New Orleans has given him great subject matter, including his Pew Ladies and Sisters of the Divine Hat, seafood shaky houses and jazz and blues musicians and instruments.
Douglas currently teaches at Central High School.
The show hangs until Aug. 26, and is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.