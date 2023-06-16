Twenty years have passed since Renee Chatelain first staged her theatrical dance production commemorating the 1953 Baton Rouge bus boycott.
If that isn't mind-boggling enough, 2023 also marks the 70th anniversary of the boycott itself.
"Can you believe it?" Chatelain asked. "Time has flown by."
So many things have changed in 70 years, and they were still changing when Chatelain first staged her production to commemorate the boycott's 50th anniversary.
Now she's harkening back to the beginning, removing tweaks made through the years to bring the production back to its original form. That's the way it'll be performed on Thursday, June 22 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St.
The production is a collaboration between the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the museum, which scheduled it to coincide with the week of the Juneteenth holiday.
Though the bus boycott wouldn't happen until years after June 19, 1865, or Juneteenth, when when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom, but it marked an emancipation of its own kind.
Chatelain depicts this in the title of her production: "The Fading Line: A Commemoration of the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott."
The title was inspired by the 1953 Time Magazine article, “The Supreme Court, The Fading Line,” which explored equal justice under laws in the United States.
The story was was published in the same year as the nine-day boycott organized by local activist and pastor T.J. Jemison, which proved to be one of the nation’s first successful boycotts of the civil rights movement. Bear in mind that this happened before Rosa Parks' pivotal role in the 1956 Montgomery, Ala., bus boycott.
No, this happened in Louisiana’s capital city, where a local ordinance divided seating on the city’s public buses, with some seats reserved for Whites and others for non-Whites.
Chatelain was director of the Mid City Dance Project, Inc., at the time, and she knew “The Fading Line” would be the the perfect title for what she wanted to portray.
Now she's executive director of the Arts Council, and she's still staging the show, which incorporates dance, theater, spoken word and videos of Baton Rougeans involved in the boycott.
Still, one change has been made for the Capitol Park Museum performance — a major change.
"The audience is going to be incorporated into the production," Chatelain said. "We'll start at 5 o'clock in the museum's meeting room, then move it into the lobby, then we'll go back to the meeting room for the conclusion. The audience will move with the production, making them a part of it."
Chatelain is working with a cast of more than 40, many of whom performed in "The Fading Line's" 2003 premiere.
"They said they wanted to go back to how we did it in the beginning," Chatelain said. "They said it was in their bones, and that's the way we're going to do it."
“The Fading Line” was first staged in 2003 at Episcopal High School, where Chatelain taught social studies. The show was inspired by a film project she assigned to her students.
The more Chatelain watched the interviews with boycott participants, the more she realized just how important this story was to Baton Rouge and the nation.
“It was the catalyst for the larger civil rights movement in this country,” Chatelain said. “In nine days, the bus system in Baton Rouge was successfully integrated, and it was done peacefully.”
Again, Jemison was the catalyst, and his efforts were so successful that Martin Luther King Jr. came to Baton Rouge to talk to the Jemison about how bus boycott was carried out. King employed that advice nationwide in the civil rights movement.
Jemison was born in Selma, Ala., and died in 2013 in Baton Rouge at age 95. He was pastor at Baton Rouge’s Mount Zion First Baptist Church when he found out it was against the law for Black people to sit in bus seats reserved for White people despite the fact that Black people made up 80% of the riders.
This resulted in most riders standing in bus aisles while seats remained empty.
“I thought that was just out of order; that was just cruel,” Jemison said at the time.
The boycott began on May 15, 1953, and some of the show's original cast members had relatives that participated in it.
“It’s something that I didn’t know about when I was growing up," Chatelain said. "And I believe it’s important to this community.”