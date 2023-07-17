The 57th Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will return home to Baton Rouge's BREC Fairgrounds on Airline Highway beginning Oct. 26 and running through Nov. 5.
Last year, the fair moved to Gonzales's Lamar-Dixon Expo Center because of construction work at the Airline site. It was the first time the festivities were moved from the 100-acre fairgrounds since 1973.
Fair president, Cliff Barton, said in a press release that the fair organization is excited to be returning to Baton Rouge.
“The support of the people in Baton Rouge has been amazing over the past 57 years," Barton said. "They came to Gonzales last year along with the residents of Ascension Parish and helped us have a very successful fair."
The fair began in 1965, having several spots before the Airline Highway fairgrounds, including what is now Independence Park and the former Cortana Mall/current Amazon fulfillment center site.
The annual festivities attract 55,000 to 85,000 people and is an all-volunteer run event. The proceeds from the fair are donated to local communities through sponsorships, grants and scholarships through the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation. The Foundation has awarded over $4.6 million to charitable and nonprofit organizations involved with children.
“It’s like a family reunion,” Barton said. “We have people attend each year who tell us they came to the fair as a child and now are coming with their children and grandchildren. We are excited to see them each year, and we are excited to be coming home. We are planning a great event and look forward to opening night.”
For more information on the fair, visit www.gbrsf.com.