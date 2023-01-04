Jim Rea, singer-guitarist in the progressive bluegrass band the Hillbenders, cites the group’s 2016 show at the Manship Theatre as a highlight of the band’s 15-year career.
“We’ve been trying to get back for a while, because it’s a beautiful spot,” Rea said in advance of the Hillbenders’ return to the Manship Theatre on Friday. “We like 250 to 400 seaters, and the way the Manship seating surrounds the edges of the stage and goes up in balconies, it’s killer.”
The Hillbenders’ first performance in Baton Rouge followed their 2015 album, “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry.” That well-received bluegrass rendition of the Who’s classic rock opera propelled the Hillbenders around the world, including that sold-out show in Baton Rouge.
Rea is forever grateful that the Hillbenders’ late manager, Louis Jay Meyers, encouraged the band to do “Tommy.”
“Louis had been noodling with those songs on his banjo during sound checks,” Rea said from the Hillbenders’ hometown, Springfield, Missouri. “It was something he’d wanted to do for years and years.”
Myers, a co-founder of the South By Southwest music conference in Austin, Texas, and former director of Folk Alliance International, was a multi-instrumentalist, but his music business duties kept him from doing much music himself, Rea said. When the Hillbenders realized Meyers’ bluegrass vision for “Tommy,” the band got a lifesaving shot in the arm.
“We were at a fork in the road,” Rea remembered. “We needed something to keep the band going. ‘Tommy’ fell right in that place.”
Meyers produced the Hillbenders’ “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” recording the songs on vintage equipment of the kind originally used by the Who. The resulting album reached international listeners, in part because of the respect Meyers commanded in the music community.
“Everybody wanted a piece of it,” Rea said. “We went to Australia, Europe and coast-to-coast here. It took us from festivals and clubs to beautiful performing arts centers and theaters. That was a big steppingstone for a young band that wasn’t sure where we were going to.”
Meyers died a year after the release of “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry.” The Hillbenders were in Australia when they learned of his death at 60.
“It was crushing,” Rea said. “He was a powerhouse, a great producer and visionary. He helped many bands do a lot of things. I’m not sure I’d still be doing this if it wasn’t for him.”
Lifted by their “Tommy” momentum, the Hillbenders followed “A Bluegrass Opry” with a self-titled album of original material and a collaboration with jam band musician Keller Williams who does Tom Petty, bluegrass style.
The Hillbenders met Williams in 2016 at DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland.
“We had a good time jamming and singing backstage,” Rea said. “It felt friendly right away. He’s that kind of guy anyway, but it was something beyond that.”
After Petty’s death rocked the music world in 2017, Rea began playing his songs.
“I wasn’t trying to take advantage of his death,” he said. “I was heartbroken, but I realized that his songs can work in a bluegrass fashion.”
Rea also noticed that Williams had performed Petty songs at a 2015 fundraiser for his local SPCA. Williams and the Hillbenders subsequently performed PettyGrass concerts as well as Grateful Dead-inspired shows called Grateful Grass.
“We love the Grateful Dead, too,” Rea said.
Formed in 2008, the Hillbenders feature original members Rea; his bassist brother, Gary; Nolan Lawrence, mandolin; and Mark Cassidy, banjo. Dobro and lap steel guitar player Chad “Gravy” Graves joined in 2009 and drummer John Anderson joined in 2021. Everyone in the group sings.
Rea said the key to keeping a band together for 15 years is simple — separate hotel rooms. There’s also this: “We do love doing it, and some good fortune and opportunities came our way.”
The Hillbenders
7:30 p.m. Friday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$40-$50