Did he or didn't he?
That's the real question regarding the Marquis de Lafayette's 1825 visit to Baton Rouge.
It's not a matter of whether he spent time in the city while on his 13-month farewell tour of the United States. He did, but for only about seven hours, which was enough time to be wined, dined and celebrated by its residents.
But did Lafayette visit the Tessier Building and deliver a speech to eager Baton Rougeans from its balcony? Well, the city historical marker outside of 342 Lafayette St. credits this story to legend, stating, "By legend, the Marquis de Lafayette is said to have visited Judge Tessier here in 1825."
Magnolia Mound Museum Director John Sykes attributes this legend to an early 20th century historical society in Baton Rouge.
Did the organization simply make up the story or was it simply lore passed down through generations? Either way, Sykes said there's no evidence to back up the story.
"It's speculation," he said.
Sykes is working on a downtown historical walking tour, and none of the historical accounts or records he's collected on Lafayette's visit mentions the Tessier Building.
Still, the legend persists, which is why the building also is known as the Lafayette Building.
The structure, according to Baton Rouge's Downtown Development District, is the oldest standing building in the downtown area.
It's actually three buildings in one. The outer two were built first with the middle added later.
"It was a private home when Lafayette came to Baton Rouge in 1824," Sykes said. "We're not sure that all three buildings had been constructed at that time, but we know that one of the three buildings was there."
Meanwhile, Carol Anne Blitzer, in a Dec. 28, 1998, for The Advocate, wrote that the structure "is possibly the oldest building in Baton Rouge. The north building is believed to have been built in the mid-18th century, probably during the time that Louisiana was a province of Spain. It is said that in a previous restoration of the building, workmen found a board dated 1762, leading some people to believe that the building was built in that year."
"The buildings resemble the same kind of architecture found in New Orleans' French Quarter," Sykes said. "They had separate owners for much of their existence. The two buildings on the south side were bought by one owner, who attached them. It functioned as one. The building on the north side was owned by Charles Tessier."
The entire structure is now named for Tessier, who served as East Baton Rouge Parish's first probate judge from 1815 to 1845. Tessier became the northside building's owner in 1820 through marriage.
"From the property deeds, Tessier's wife, Lydia, owned one of the buildings before he married her," Sykes said. "When they were married, he opened an office on the bottom floor, and they lived on the second floor."
All to say that Tessier was around when Lafayette launched his 24-state American tour.
The French general's full name was Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier de La Fayette, Marquis de La Fayette. He was a war hero in two countries, first as a volunteer for Gen. George Washington's Continental Army in the American Revolutionary War, where he commanded troops in the 1781 siege of Yorktown — the war's final major battle that secured American independence.
After that, he returned to his homeland, where he became a key figure in the French Revolution of 1789, then the July Revolution of 1830.
In between the two French wars, Lafayette was given rockstar status in America not only as a war hero but as the last living commander from the American Revolution.
"He was traveling by steamship on the Mississippi River, and he was going to Natchez, when a group of people on Duncan's Point flagged him down," Sykes said.
That was on April 15, 1825. Duncan's Point is a cape or peninsula formed by a curve in the Mississippi River located today between LSU and L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge.
"He had no plans to stop in Baton Rouge, but they asked him to stop and spend time here," Sykes continued. "They'd gotten everything ready for a visit, so he stayed about six-and-a-half to seven hours."
Sykes references the book, "Lafayette in America in 1824 and 1825: Journal of a Voyage to the United States" by Lafayette's personal secretary, Auguste Lessaveur, who also was a writer and French diplomat.
"Twenty-four hours after leaving New Orleans, we arrived at Duncan's Point, where the citizens of Baton Rouge, a town situated eight miles above, had previously sent a deputation to General Lafayette to request him to stop a short time amongst them," Lessaveur wrote.
Lessaveur documents the impromptu Baton Rouge stop, saying the "beach" where the steamboat docked along the river was "crowded with citizens." The author pinpoints only one location that specifically hosted Lafayette — the garrison at the British-turned-Spanish fort on what is now the Louisiana State Capitol grounds.
Here, Lasseveur continued, the marquis was greeted by "a numerous assemblage of elegantly dressed and beautiful ladies, who surrounded the general and offered him refreshments and flowers."
"That was the armory, and it was the biggest building in Baton Rouge at the time," Sykes said.
After that, Lafayette was escorted back into town, where he was treated to a public dinner. Where?
"It could have been brought to Madame Legendre's Inn, which was the city's largest hotel at the time," Sykes said. "It could have accommodated a lot of people."
But Lessaveur doesn't name any hotels, and nowhere in his account is there a mention of Charles Tessier or his home.
Yet the Baton Rouge Bicentennial Commission, in a 1976 booklet written by Evelyn Thom commemorating the 150th anniversary of the marquis' visit, not only provides details of a visit to the Tessier Building but also includes a speech he supposedly made from the balcony.
His words, Thom writes, were spoken in French: "The people of Baton Rouge honor me with their cordiality, and I perceive that you have many Frenchmen here, who make good Americans, like my good friend Monsieur (Armand) Duplantier."
Armand Duplantier was traveling with Lafayette. He was the general's aide-de-camp during the Revolution and had been living in Louisiana since 1781. Thom wrote that Lafayette not only introduced Duplantier to the crowd but also Lessaveur.
Yet there is no account of this event in Lessaveur's highly detailed documentation.
It doesn't matter that a brass plaque placed on the structure's exterior by the Colonial Dames commemorates "the legendary site of Lafayette's 1825 visit" or that the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The fact remains that Lessaveur never mentioned the Tessier Building or a speech.
Still, there's no denying Baton Rouge's love for the marquis. After his departure, the city's selectmen voted to change the name of Second Street to Lafayette Street in honor of the war hero — the same street where the Tessier Building offers both residential and office space today.
So, did he or didn't he? Well, the Marquis de Lafayette most likely never entered the Tessier Building, but it's always fun to speculate, isn't it?
That's how legends are created.