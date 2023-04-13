The atmosphere is romantic enough for an intimate date night; nostalgic enough for a comforting girls' night out; and therapeutic enough for a solo date.
Speakers blast the raw voices of New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain” at The R&B Cocktail Lounge, a fresh face to Baton Rouge’s nightlife exclusively dedicated to adults 25 and older.
Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo’s “Nothing Even Matters” and BlackStreet’s “Before I Let You Go” shortly follow behind, setting a mellow, sultry atmosphere for guests who naturally sway and sing along to the songs that practically raised them. The lights are dimmed when night falls, and that’s when the club turns into a whirlwind of colors and a soul inferno.
The nightspot has perked up ears across the city despite currently being under the radar.
Louisiana native and owner Bianca Perkins, 33, said she was inspired to open the business when she couldn't enjoy herself in Baton Rouge's rowdy nightclubs. Perkins said this was her chance to establish something for a mature clientele.
“I wasn’t hearing what I wanted to hear,” she said. “I knew something was missing in Baton Rouge. I wanted to create something that focused solely on old-school R&B music, which people love."
Perkins said Baton Rouge has plenty of spots that attract the college crowd, but not as much that's "chilled and mellow for the 30+ crowd."
Located at 3151 College Drive, The R&B Cocktail Lounge is slowly grabbing the attention of inquisitive Baton Rouge residents. Some guests take their seats at the bar or tables while others maneuver to any empty space that permits dancing. Multicolored lights gracefully flicker and large cocktail glasses rhythmically clink. It's common to hear someone shout “Oh, this is my song” every 5 minutes.
The bar officially opened in December, and it already has satisfied regulars. Chancellor-Dean of the Southern University Agricultural Research Center Dr. Orlando McMeans is one of them. McMeans said he prefers spending his evenings at the jazzy lounge instead of a typical club simply because he identifies himself as an "R&B guy."
“It’s also nice to just go to a place where you can tell people care about their customers,” the 53-year-old added.
The smoke-free lounge is where guests can expect weekly food specials like chicken and sausage gumbo for $10 on Wednesdays and taco plates for $6.75 on Tuesdays, Perkins said. Its daily menu contains boudin egg rolls for $9, shrimp and corn soup with breadsticks for $13.75 and classic bar food staples like wings and cheeseburgers with fries.
The lounge does not exclude brunch lovers, as mimosas, chicken and waffles and more are available on weekends. In addition, guests can choose from a variety of affordable cocktails, shooters and signature drinks.
However, good food and drinks can’t steal the spotlight from the lounge’s main attraction and social influencer: old-school music. The songs encourage R&B lovers to connect and socialize. Visitors can enjoy local live bands like Essential Groove playing R&B instrumentals or own the mic at karaoke nights on Wednesdays.
The lounge’s playlist ranges from gentle crooners to powerhouse vocalists. It only plays older R&B songs, specifically from the late '80s to the early 2000s, Perkins said. If you want to add your take to the lounge’s heart-wrenching and body-shaking playlist, then you can request a song. It’s likely that your tune will already be on the list, but it has to be approved first to ensure it fits the lounge’s music theme, she added.
“People have been telling me, ‘This is exactly what we needed,’” Perkins said.
Perkins thoughtfully described her first business as "good food, good music and good vibes."
Most lounges only have one or two of the three, according to Perkins. She wants something where everything falls under one roof.
“It’s something that’s worth a try,” Perkins added. “Some people like to stick to one thing and what they’re used to, but this is something where they can come in just to relax and rejuvenate.”