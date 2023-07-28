If Huey P. Long were still around today, Aug. 18 would be a special day on his calendar.
That's because The Tunnel, formerly Peacock Alley, which Long would use to move between what is now the Hilton and Hotel Indigo, will open 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
The Tunnel's social media account revealed scant, but tantalizing details about the area located behind the secret and not-so-secret green stairway Thursday. Leslie Thompson, the Hilton's director of sales and marketing, advises those intrigued to visit the venue's Instagram page Thursday, Aug. 17 to receive instructions on how to secure a key to enter The Tunnel.
Thompson said those interested in visiting The Tunnel and playing along with the treasure-hunt to get in will find the first clue on Instagram Aug. 17. Following that clue will reveal a sequence of steps required to gain a key that will permit entrance into The Tunnel. If a guest doesn't have a key, they won't be allowed to enter.
"With the historic nature of hotel, it makes sense to have a space like this that’s a quirky, secret place," Thompson said.
Thompson has worked on the idea for The Tunnel for nearly two years, tweaking details, adding art and building the aesthetic.
She and her team sourced keys, decor items and unique glassware from Circa 1857, an antique and vintage store that sources European antiques, vintage decor and more. While the space has previously been open, Thompson said that this event will mark the official opening to the public and will have stricter guidelines for entry.
She plans to open the speakeasy sporadically at first, but hopes to consistently open every Friday and Saturday, with entry limited to 35 guests to add to the intimate and mysterious atmosphere.
The menu will boast Prohibition-style cocktails, including a Lady Absinthe fountain for cocktails, and small bites. Some drinks include a Polaroid picture of the guests and their libations. Thompson said that The Tunnel will have signature green coffee cups, as many people drank their alcohol out of coffee cups to camouflage the drink during the Prohibition era.
"I have a lot of Prohibition references and art," Thompson said. "I want you to feel like you're in the 1920s when you're down there."
Visit www.thetunnelbr.com for more information.