Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more

From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize.
But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?
With a little help from community leaders, colleagues — and, of course, our friends — The Advocate's features staff put our heads together and came up with the 2023 Baton Rouge Bucket List.
We focused on the positive, fun things to do. You won't find Baton Rouge classics like getting stuck in traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge while crossing the Mississippi — or, let's be honest, getting stuck in traffic in any of a number of places around the city.
Even still, whittling the list down to 26 items was a challenge; space prevents us from including everything.
Every two weeks over the course of 2023, we'll send one of our intrepid writers out to get a taste of the sights, sounds and flavors the city has to offer — and we'll share our findings in stories throughout the year. However, this isn't just about our features staff. We want you to join in the fun, too.
The list is varied in scope and activities. For many items, we’ve recommended nearby restaurants to try if you have time and money to do so. Throughout the year, we invite you to play along at home. Join us as we work our way through the Baton Rouge Bucket List in 2023.
Chances are that you've done some of the items before. You may even do some of them often. But, when was the last time you went to, say, the Old State Capitol or the planetarium?
We would like to hear from you about your experiences as you mark off items on the 2023 Baton Rouge Bucket List. Send your thoughts, photos and tips to make the most of the experiences to jack.barlow@theadvocate.com. If you have an opinion on something we missed that should have been included, let us know.
As the year progresses, we look forward to seeing the sights, doing the things and getting to know Baton Rouge better. We also look forward to hearing from you and sharing your tips, pictures and advice.
Note: The Bucket List items are listed in no particular order.
The Baton Rouge Bucket List
1. Visit Capitol Park Museum. Walk through the sculpted, oak-lined Capitol Park and visit the Huey Long statue/grave in its center. (We recommend lunch or dinner at Cocha.)
2. Visit the Old State Capitol. Stand in the stained-glass rotunda, take a look at the Huey Long exhibit, and watch kids roll down the grassy hill in front. Before going, watch "All the King's Men," which was partially filmed there. (We recommend lunch or dinner at Tsunami overlooking the Mississippi.)
3. Take in Spanish Town Mardi Gras and the St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Bonus points if you're in either parade.)
4. Attend a tailgate and an LSU football game. Watch the Golden Band from Tigerland play “Pre-game” on Victory Hill on game day. Visit Mike the Tiger's habitat. (Afterward, we recommend visiting the Chimes on Highland for a victory/commiseratory drink.)
5. Spend an afternoon at the Greater Baton Rouge Zoo. Visit the nearby Greenwood Community Park where there are boat rentals, a golf course with a pro shop, tennis, fishing, a dog park and playground.
6. Visit the USS Kidd one afternoon. Take a walk along the Mississippi River levee, and then watch the sunset from a park bench. (We recommend oysters at Jolie Pearl.)
7. Visit LSU’s Rural Life Museum. Try one of the first Monday classes or a birding event at the Burden Center. (We recommend nearby India’s for lunch or dinner.)
8. Check out the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. See a show in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Walk by Galvez Plaza and see the newly renovated sculpture on your way to grab a po-boy at Poor Boy Lloyd’s.
9. Visit the State Capitol, including a trip to the top to appreciate its 360-degree views of Baton Rouge. Afterward, take a stroll through historic Spanish Town, Baton Rouge's oldest neighborhood, to see 100-plus-year-old bungalows, many of them lovingly restored by a new generation of owners.
10. Visit Southern University's campus. Look over the bluffs at the Mississippi and the original location of the 'red stick.' Sample the cafeteria's famous red beans and rice (only served on Mondays). Stop by Southern’s library and check out its amazing collection of art.
11. Get a dose of the college experience at Tigerland's bars. To cure the potential hangover, follow it up with a visit to Louie's Café for a Mitchell omelet the next morning.
12. Take a walking tour of LSU’s campus. Visit the old Greek Theatre. Try fresh ice cream from the LSU Dairy Store. Visit the LSU Indian Mounds. (Pair with a picnic at City Park.)
13. Wander around the Saturday morning Red Stick Farmer’s Market downtown, then visit the Burden Museum and Gardens on Essen Lane, preferably for a plant sale/swap.
14. Watch the stars at the LSU Highland Road Park Observatory — try to go on a meteor shower night.
15. Attempt to break out of a 13th Gate escape room. Afterward, stop by the iconic Pastime for food and a beverage of choice.
16. Do a Huey Long tour: Visit the old Governor’s Mansion, the Watermark Hotel and its restaurant, the Gregory. Also, walk through Long's Peacock Alley tunnel under the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. (When you visit the Capitol, be sure and look for the bullet marks still visible.)
17. Catch the legislature in session at the State Capitol. Bonus points if you open your day with the "breakfast of champions" — boudin biscuits with all the trimmings at Frank's on Airline.
18. Enjoy a show at either the Red Dragon Listening Room, Chelsea's Live!, Mid City Ballroom or Chorum Hall.
19. Take in the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Then, spend an evening with Baton Rouge's blues performers at Phil Brady's on Government Street, Teddy's Juke Joint near Zachary, or other places offering this city's unique version of the urban blues.
20. Join Bike Baton Rouge for a ride.
21. Take part in a Louisiana cooking class.
22. Visit BREC's Magnolia Mound Plantation.
23. Attend a Baton Rouge Symphony performance or an off-Broadway show or other concert at the Raising Cane's River Center.
24. Go to Baton Rouge Gallery First Wednesday. (We also recommend catching a Movies and Music on the Lawn performance of a silent movie with locally produced music to accompany.)
25. Support LSU athletics — other than football — by attending a baseball game, a basketball game, women’s gymnastics or another sport.
26. Visit LSU’s Hilltop Arboretum. Try one of their birdwatching classes or go birding on your own. (You could also try a plant sale there too and then go home and plant your prizes.)