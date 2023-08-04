Of the world's 46,000 Rotary Clubs, one of the largest is very close to home.
The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge is the fourth-largest Rotary Club in the United States and the fifth-largest in the world. Formed in 1918, it has been an influential voice in Baton Rouge for more than 100 years.
The club's executive director, Sherry McBeath, said that, just like other Rotary organizations in the region, the club's strength has a lot to do with its loyal group of members.
"We have people who have been in the club for a long time," she said. "Some have been members for 50 years, so I think we just have a really strong core."
McBeath noted that other cities in the South, particularly Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; Oklahoma City and Atlanta also have large Rotary Clubs.
"Those are our true peers. They're the ones that are right there with us size-wise," she added.
Though membership is slightly down from its pre-coronavirus peak, the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge still boasts an impressive 470 members, consisting of "movers and shakers" in the community. McBeath said about 50 people join every year, with an overall turnover rate of about 10%.
The club meets at Drusilla Place Catering every Wednesday, and meetings are held to strict time boundaries: 45 minutes, with the first 15 minutes taken up by club business and the remainder for the speaker of the week.
Though speakers tend to be high-powered members of the community — recent ones include Michael Henderson, a professor at the Manship School of Mass Communication, and LSU football coach Brian Kelly — they all have to abide by the 1 p.m. cutoff time.
"The meeting is going to end," McBeath said. "You can still be talking, but at one o'clock, we're going to go. Because this is a business club, we have to stay on time and we have to be respectful of everyone's time."
Rotary International's stated mission and core values say that its members "provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders."
The organization's core values include: service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership.
While Rotary International's overall goal has been the eradication of polio, it has turned attention to other community projects, most notably literacy-oriented ones. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge is involved in a wide range of projects, including donating a book each week to Magnolia Woods Elementary School.
"If we donate 52 books to them, that’s a huge impact to that one little elementary school library," McBeath said.
"We also have some other projects in the works … we actually have, I think, 38 committees now, with people who teach Junior Achievement, people who give blood, people who go out and tutor kids. We have our hands in all sorts of things."
For example, the club also supports international students, the Youth Challenge Program, the Second Step Project, Interact Club at Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Rotaract Club at Southern University.
Though it's one of the world's largest Rotary Clubs, the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge isn't the only one in the city. Others include the Baton Rouge Capital City Rotary Club, the Sunrise Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and the Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge. While people can only be a member of one club at a time, they're free to visit any club they wish (often, a member's choice of club depends on the time of the club's weekly meeting).
For her part, McBeath has been the club's executive director since 2005, arriving just one month before Hurricane Katrina hit. She enjoys the international Rotary community and the fact that Rotarians are always welcome at Rotary Clubs the world over, often sharing common goals with other members.
"I've traveled to all of the Rotary International conventions since I've been here, except for the ones that were cancelled during the pandemic," she said. "I just came back from Melbourne, Australia. Even when I've been other places, even just on vacation, I've visited other clubs."
McBeath said the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge's strong suit is its variety.
"While we're very, very large, sometimes that’s best because we can offer our members opportunities to serve in so many different ways," she said. "We try to meet the needs of our entire membership, through speakers, service opportunities, social opportunities, whatever they need."
Carol Patin began her tenure as president of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge in July, though she's been a member since 2009. Meeting and networking with likeminded businesspeople was a highlight, she said, as was the club's wider mission of service.
"I love that Rotary, in a nutshell, is an organization whose sole purpose is service," she said. "That's service on all levels, from helping someone across the street to someone across the other side of the world."
Case in point: Next year, the club is planning a mission trip to Ghana on World Hypertension Day (May 17) to help provide education and resources about hypertension, which is Ghana's leading cause of death.
"(Rotary provides) all different types of service to all types of people all the time," Patin said.