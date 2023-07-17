Herman Fuselier, host of Zydeco Stomp on KRVS and considered by many to be one of the world's foremost authorities on zydeco music, said, at the very least, he was surprised at the announcement of the name of Baton Rouge's new hockey team.
Of the 8,854 submissions for the new team name, owner Barry Soskin announced Thursday that the team would be called Zydeco Baton Rouge.
"A friend texted me the team name and logo," Fuselier said. "I texted back, 'Sinful.'"
The Baton Rouge Zydeco logo features the Horace Wilkinson Mississippi River Bridge, a fleur de lis and a red hockey stick.
Soskin, who is also the majority owner for four other minor league hockey teams (in Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi and Virginia), said settling on a team name wasn't easy.
"I didn't even know the word 'zydeco' existed two months ago," Soskin said. "I'm 64 and have a decent vocabulary. I'm a music fan. This word fell from the sky into my lap."
Soskin said when one of his graphic artists created the logo, which comes in two versions — with and without the bridge, he believed it to be everything he was looking for in a logo.
Meanwhile, the name has some locals, like Fuselier, scratching their heads.
"When people think of zydeco, they never think of Baton Rouge," said Fuselier, who serves as the executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission. "Why not call it the Baton Rouge Blues? Baton Rouge has such a rich history of blues."
And Fuselier began to list Baton Rouge blues icons, starting with the Neal family, which features three generations of blues artists, starting with Raful Neal, who had 10 kids.
"Nine of his children became blues musicians. Kenny Neal still travels and performs, and Tyree Neal is the third generation of the family to perform. Plus, there's Buddy Guy. He's 86 years old and still playing and touring — a Kennedy Center Honoree."
Fuselier was just getting started listing Baton Rouge Blues legends.
"Slim Harpo, he has national hits — 'Baby, Scratch my Back,' 'I'm a King Bee," which was covered by the Rolling Stones, and 'Raining in my heart,'" Fuselier said. "And there's Teddy's Juke Joint and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation."
Soskin said he considered calling the hockey team the Blues, adding that he decided against it based on his own associations with Chicago and its connection to blues music, along with the fact that St. Louis already has a hockey team called the Blues.
Scott Hodgin, owner/creative director of Baton Rouge-based creative studio Tilt, says the best name for the team was obvious.
"They should have called it the Red Sticks," Hodgin said.
Brad Jensen, owner of Tim's Garage, agrees that "The Red Sticks" would have been a great name for the hockey team. Tim's Garage is a Baton Rouge-based online clothing boutique whose bestselling T-shirt is a Baton Rouge Kingfish T-shirt. The Baton Rouge Kingfish were a local professional hockey team from 1996-2003.
"It's a little disappointing to hear people bummed out about the new team name. These projects mean a lot. There's a lot riding on it," Jensen said. "I was bummed they didn't call it the Red Sticks."
Jensen speculated that team organizers were "trying to appeal to a broader, statewide audience." He says he doesn't mind the team being called The Zydeco but believes calling it The Red Sticks offered so much possibility.
Soskin said he wanted something "very Louisiana" as a name for the Baton Rouge-based team. In that sense, Zydeco works. Fuselier said zydeco is more widely associated with southwest Louisiana, around Lafayette, Lake Charles and into southeast Texas.
Soskin says he's a fan of the team name and its logo.
"There's a whole story in the logo. I love the story it tells. Maybe of all the logos, I like that logo more than any of my teams," Soskin said. "It's different and unique. I certainly hope Baton Rouge will be able to wrap their arms around the team. Someone said, 'Let's go, Zydeco!' It's our first catchphrase."
Kelli Mahone, vice president of hockey operations for the Baton Rouge Zydeco, said the team is looking for the whole state to embrace hockey fun.
"We want all of Louisiana in on this because it's the only professional hockey team in the state," said Mahone.
Regarding a team mascot, Soskin said the jury is still out. He loves the idea of a washboard and expects washboards will have a presence at the games, but he wants the mascot to be something that children will love.
"I think that is something I would rather have the people who work for me to decide what will work there," Soskin said. "You have to consider how a mascot interacts with kids and we want what's best for this market."
On Friday, Soskin said the team's coach has been hired. The new coach is Matt Hamilton, from Canada. Hamilton owns a junior hockey team in the Toronto area, according to Mahone, and will be arriving in Baton Rouge in mid-August to get the team ready for its first game Oct. 26.