Theatre Baton Rouge has announced the nominees for its Beaux Arts awards for the 2022-2023 season, with winners to be revealed at the troupe's ball on Saturday.
The nominees are:
Musicals
Outstanding Actress
- Mallory Commander as Wednesday Addams, "The Addams Family"
- Adrienne Thornton as Morticia Addams, "The Addams Family"
- Hannah Papizan as Sherrie Christian, "Rock of Ages"
- Kate Gulotta as Elle Woods, "Legally Blonde"
Outstanding Actor
- Albert Nolan as Gomez Addams, "The Addams Family"
- Austin Ventura, Drew Boley, "Rock of Ages"
- Ren Price as Emmett Forrest, "Legally Blonde"
Outstanding Supporting Actress
- Lily McGill as Alice, "The Addams Family"
- Maddy Lewis as Regina Koontz, "Rock of Ages"
- Brooke Couvillon as Brooke, "Legally Blonde"
- Marion Mayfield as Paulette, "Legally Blonde"
- Maddie Roby as Serena, "Legally Blonde"
- Rebecca Smith as Vivienne, "Legally Blonde"
Outstanding Supporting Actor
- Matthew Lass as Lucas, "The Addams Family"
- Mason Clark as Dennis, "Rock of Ages"
- Don Fields as Franz, "Rock of Ages"
- Brendon Landry as Lonny, "Rock of Ages"
- Scott Don Bosco Mitchell as Stacee Jaxx, "Rock of Ages"
- Bill Corcoran as Professor Callahan, "Legally Blonde"
Outstanding Featured Actress
- Carley Magette as Chastity, "Rock of Ages"
- Jessica Wilson as Waitress #1, "Rock of Ages"
- Audrey Coldwell as Chutney, "Legally Blonde"
- Abrielle DeCuir as Saleswoman/Judge, "Legally Blonde"
Outstanding Featured Actor
- Lance Parker as Lurch, "The Addams Family"
- Scott Don Bosco Mitchell as Kyle/Dewey/Grandmaster Chad, "Legally Blonde"
- Jonathan Thomas as Aaron Schultz/Court Stenographer, "Legally Blonde"
Plays
Outstanding Actress
- Chrissy Bienvenu as Sister Aloysius, "Doubt"
- Jennifer Ellis as Mrs. Helen Hubbard, "Murder on the Orient Express"
Outstanding Actor
- Aaron Wood as Father Flynn, "Doubt"
- Chad Harelson as Ebenezer Scrooge, "A Christmas Carol"
- Clay Donaldson as Michael, "The Boys in the Band"
- Landon Corbin as Monsieur Bouc, "Murder on the Orient Express"
- Vince LiCata as Hercule Poirot, "Murder on the Orient Express"
Outstanding Supporting Actress
- Allyson Lee as Mrs. Muller, "Doubt"
- Makaylee Secrest as Sister James, "Doubt"
- Courtney Murphy as Mrs. Cratchit, "A Christmas Carol"
- Madisen Kelly as Mary Debenham, "Murder on the Orient Express"
- Tara Nixon as Princess Dragomiroff, "Murder on the Orient Express"
- Sarah Short as Countess Andrenyi, "Murder on the Orient Express"
Outstanding Supporting Actor
- Nicholas Moore as Ghost of Christmas Present," A Christmas Carol"
- Joshua Allred as Donald, "The Boys in the Band"
- Brady Lewis as Hank, "The Boys in the Band"
- Bradley Sanchez as Harold, "The Boys in the Band"
- Jonathan Thomas as Emory, "The Boys in the Band"
Outstanding Featured Actress
- Mary Caldwell as Ghost of Christmas Future, "A Christmas Carol"
- Brooke Frost as Charwoman, "A Christmas Carol"
- Jennifer Pearson as Belle/Belle’s Daughter, "A Christmas Carol"
- Angel Thomas as Ghost of Christmas Past, "A Christmas Carol"
Outstanding Featured Actor
- Don Fields as Cowboy, "The Boys in the Band"
- Kenneth Mayfield as Samuel Ratchett, "Murder on the Orient Express"
- Adam Vedros as Head Waiter, "Murder on the Orient Express"
The theater also will be inducting Leonard Augustus, Mary Pittman and Rosalind Reynard into its Hall of Fame during the awards presentations.
For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.