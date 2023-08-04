Theatre Baton Rouge announced Beaux Arts winners for the 2022-23 season at its annual presentation ceremony on July 30.
This year's winners are:
Musicals
- Outstanding Actress: Mallory Commander as Wednesday Addams, "The Addams Family"
- Outstanding Actor: Albert Nolan as Gomez Addams, "The Addams Family"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress: Marion Mayfield as Paulette, "Legally Blonde"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor: Brendon Landry as Lonny, "Rock of Ages"
- Outstanding Featured Actress: Carley Magette as Chastity, "Rock of Ages"
- Outstanding Featured Actor: Lance Parker as Lurch, "The Addams Family"
Plays
- Outstanding Actress: Chrissy Bienvenu as Sister Aloysius, "Doubt"
- Outstanding Actor: Clay Donaldson as Michael, "The Boys in the Band"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress: Sarah Short as Countess Andrenyi, "Murder on the Orient Express"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor: Nicholas Moore as Ghost of Christmas Present, "A Christmas Carol"
- Outstanding Featured Actress: Jennifer Pearson as Belle/Belle’s Daughter, "A Christmas Carol"
- Outstanding Featured Actor: Don Fields as Cowboy, "The Boys in the Band"
Additional awards
- Outstanding Costume Volunteer: Abrielle Decuir
- Outstanding Backstage Volunteer: Shanna Lambert and Emery Lancaster
- Most Valuable Crew: Josh Carline
- Outstanding Front of House Volunteer: Jennifer Feduccia
- Outstanding Newcomer: Don Fields
- Judges’ Choice Award #1: Possum Guay as Bruiser and Chicory Jolly as Rufus, "Legally Blonde"
- Judges’ Choice Award #2: Colton Rachal as Elle’s Dad/Winthrop, "Legally Blonde"
- Outstanding Young Actor: Adler Rice
- Outstanding Young Actress: Simone Sharp
- President’s Award: Kristy Coast and Adrienne Thornton
- Hall of Fame Inductees: Leonard Augustus, Mary Pittman and Rosalind Reynard