theater masks

Theatre Baton Rouge announced Beaux Arts winners for the 2022-23 season at its annual presentation ceremony on July 30.

This year's winners are:

Musicals

  • Outstanding Actress: Mallory Commander as Wednesday Addams, "The Addams Family"
  • Outstanding Actor: Albert Nolan as Gomez Addams, "The Addams Family"
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress: Marion Mayfield as Paulette, "Legally Blonde"
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor: Brendon Landry as Lonny, "Rock of Ages"
  • Outstanding Featured Actress: Carley Magette as Chastity, "Rock of Ages"
  • Outstanding Featured Actor: Lance Parker as Lurch, "The Addams Family"

Plays

  • Outstanding Actress: Chrissy Bienvenu as Sister Aloysius, "Doubt"
  • Outstanding Actor: Clay Donaldson as Michael, "The Boys in the Band"
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress: Sarah Short as Countess Andrenyi, "Murder on the Orient Express"
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor: Nicholas Moore as Ghost of Christmas Present, "A Christmas Carol"
  • Outstanding Featured Actress: Jennifer Pearson as Belle/Belle’s Daughter, "A Christmas Carol"
  • Outstanding Featured Actor: Don Fields as Cowboy, "The Boys in the Band"

Additional awards

  • Outstanding Costume Volunteer: Abrielle Decuir
  • Outstanding Backstage Volunteer: Shanna Lambert and Emery Lancaster
  • Most Valuable Crew: Josh Carline
  • Outstanding Front of House Volunteer: Jennifer Feduccia
  • Outstanding Newcomer: Don Fields
  • Judges’ Choice Award #1: Possum Guay as Bruiser and Chicory Jolly as Rufus, "Legally Blonde"
  • Judges’ Choice Award #2: Colton Rachal as Elle’s Dad/Winthrop, "Legally Blonde"
  • Outstanding Young Actor: Adler Rice
  • Outstanding Young Actress: Simone Sharp
  • President’s Award: Kristy Coast and Adrienne Thornton
  • Hall of Fame Inductees: Leonard Augustus, Mary Pittman and Rosalind Reynard