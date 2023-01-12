For those living in an era where college graduates don't think twice about listing a set of preferred pronouns on their résumés, the story of a group of friends shielding their sexual orientation from public scrutiny might seem archaic.
This particular group of friends, however, live in 1968, when, even in the age of flower children and free love, gay men didn't live openly.
Instead, they met up in safe spaces. In this case, that space is Michael's apartment, where the story begins when Theatre Baton Rouge opens Matt Crowley's drama, "The Boys in the Band," on Friday, Jan. 20, in its Studio Theatre.
The play premiered on off-Broadway in 1968, running for 1,001 performances, then was made into a feature film starring the original cast. In 2018, "The Boys in the Band" made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre.
Now, the story of Michael's birthday party for his friend Harold will play out in two acts on TBR's smaller stage, transformed into Michael's Upper East Side Manhattan apartment.
"So, it's set in 1968, and when we think in terms of the gay rights movement and rights in general, this is pre-Stonewall, a time when it was difficult to live out as a gay man, even in New York," director Brandon Guillory said. "So, Michael's apartment is very much their safe space, where they can be themselves without any reservation."
That is, until Alan shows up. Alan, played by Stephen Atkins, is the former college roommate of Michael, played by Clay Donaldson. Alan is a straight, married man with kids.
"He called Michael earlier and had something to tell him," Donaldson said. "No one else at the party knows him, and when he comes over, there's resentment, because he's the only straight man there."
The resentment meter runs high because Michael's apartment is supposed to be the place where his gay friends can feel comfortable.
Alcohol flows as the evening progresses, causing tempers to flare. To make matters worse, Michael has decided to surprise birthday boy Harold, played by Bradley Sanchez, with a street hustler known only as Cowboy, played by Don Fields.
It's true that Michael simply hired Cowboy off the street. It's also true that Michael's gesture isn't completely friendly.
"Michael and Harold are very old friends who are typically at odds with each other," Donaldson said. "They're more like frenemies, and Michael kind of struggles with a lot of things on his own. He's experienced childhood trauma, and he's a screenwriter who hasn't really had a lot of success in a few years."
So, Michael drowns his sorrows in retail therapy, which makes him feel momentarily better while casting him deeply into debt.
"He's battling a lot of unhappiness going into this whole scenario," Donaldson said. "So, of course, having this party with seven other gay men with all their own problems and liquor potentially flowing, he could face disaster."
Disaster is the perfect description for this gathering as anger escalates when the group agrees to play a parlor game. In the game, each man uses the telephone to call the one person he believes he's truly loved.
Michael develops a point system for how long each stays on the phone. Results are different for individual callers. Hank and Larry, played by Brady Lewis and Barry Acosta, end up facing a revelation in their relationship.
Then there are Bernard, played by Lance Wise; Emory, played by Jonathan Thomas; and Donald, played by Josh Allred, who face their own revelations.
Even Alan, the only straight character, is made to play the game, and it doesn't turn out the way Michael perceives.
And in the midst of this game of truth, the safe haven of Michael's apartment deteriorates.
"In terms of the history of the play, when it premiered in 1968, it was the first of its kind to be seen on a New York stage," Guillory said. "It's been a really special experience being involved in it, and in a lot of ways, the people in this play remind me of me and my friends. I see my friends in these characters, I see these characters in my friends, and it's been really special to get to work on a piece that mimics those relationships that we have with one another."
'The Boys in the Band'
Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, and Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 26-29. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Studio Theatre at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
$30, adults; $25, students
(225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org
Theatre Baton Rouge cautions that this play is rated "R" and intended for adult audiences.