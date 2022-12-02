The question for Carole Moore wasn't whether Ebenezer Scrooge would be bah-humbugging his way across Theatre Baton Rouge's stage in December but how.
Moore is directing Theatre Baton Rouge's 11th annual production of "A Christmas Carol," which opens Friday, Dec. 9. Well, make that "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" this year, because it has as much to do with the author as it does Scrooge's discontent.
That has been Moore's idea for the play since being asked last December to direct this year's show. The only problem was, there were no scripts to match her vision.
So, she wrote her own.
"I've been involved in almost every production of 'A Christmas Carol' since Theatre Baton Rouge has been staging it," Moore said. "I played a charwoman in one production, and I've been a part of the crew in others, so I'm very familiar with this show."
Moore didn't have a problem with any of the scripts used in the theater's productions through the years. Each had its magical scenes, yet none truly captured the essence of Dickens' original story.
Well, that was Moore's opinion, anyway, and she told Theatre Baton Rouge's Artistic Director Jenny Ballard as much. Balllard agreed to allow Moore to write her own script on the condition that it would be approved by the theater's play committee.
So, Moore went to work setting aside her favorite scenes from previous plays, then delving deep into Dickens' novel. The result, as Moore sees it, is a stage story that identifies more closely with Dickens' original work than most other adaptations.
"It's amazing what Carole has done," said Kelly Ryan, who is reprising her role as Mrs. Fezziwig. "There's really a beauty to this. No matter what you do to 'A Christmas Carol,' there's always magic to it. And what I love about Carole's rendition is that she's highlighted all the magical moments."
Moore worked on the script for six months, studying not only stage scripts but also movie renditions, finding inspiration in, of all places, "The Muppet Christmas Carol."
Sure, even Moore admits that the 1992 film seems like a silly source, but it offered something vital to her script.
"In the Muppet version, Gonzo plays Dickens, who narrates the movie," she said. "He provides background in some places where it's missing for the audience. And I realized that he was quoting straight from Dickens' story."
So, Moore added Dickens as the narrator in her script. He'll be played by Mike Sagar.
"He's an observer, but there are parts in the play where I'll actually be participating on the side," he said. "He'll be getting involved, but it will be more like a ghost. The cast doesn't see me."
Since Dickens is fairly new to the play, there are no preconceived notions of the presentation of his personality. Whereas Scrooge is always a cynical malcontent and the Fezziwigs are contagiously joyful, Sagar has the advantage of creating Dickens from scratch.
"I took a look at the character and asked why he wrote the story," Sagar said. "He tried to make social commentary in his stories, and he wrote them when there were hardships in England at the time. And with 'Christmas Carol,' he does show the hardships that are happening, but he also brings out the point that this is the time of the year where everyone should show compassion to their fellow man."
With Scrooge, Sagar added, Dickens shows the worst side of society at the top.
"And he shows compassion through Bob Cratchit, by just the showing the opposite of Scrooge bringing out the good that Bob does," Sagar said.
Finally, playing Scrooge will be Chad Harelson, who is new to the role, though he's played Mr. Fezziwig and Bob Cratchit in previous productions.
"When playing Scrooge, he is more dynamic in my head," Harelson said. "I feel like he's more human than people make him out to be, his certain compulsions and certain behaviors ruin him in his life. And in the very end, what I'm trying to present to the show is that Scrooge is more sympathetic."
But before Scrooge reaches the end of the story, he must take his journey to redemption with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The path will be filled with heartwarming moments and revelations along the way.
"There will also be some surprises," Moore said. "We'll have some things from Dickens' original story that you never really see in plays or movies. I realize that some things have to be cut out for stage adaptations, but some of these things are important."
But rest assured, in the end, Scrooge will trade his "bah-humbugs" for "merry Christmas" — and "God bless us every one."