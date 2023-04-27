For Theatre Baton Rouge, staging Ken Ludwig's adaptation of "Murder on the Orient Express" is a chance to give its capital city audiences a taste of Hollywood.
For director Jason Breaux, it's a chance to show Baton Rouge who Ken Ludwig is and what his writing is all about.
What's the big deal about Ludwig?
His plays and adaptations have a way of making audiences smile, even laugh, in the midst of the most serious of stories. "Murder on the Orient Express," opening Friday on the Main Stage, is one of those stories, considered to be both Agatha Christie's masterpiece and her darkest whodunit.
But when talk of staging her story began circulating, Christie's estate specifically asked Ludwig to adapt it.
"They didn't want to have a dour, serious play version of it, Breaux said. "And so Ken Ludwig, who is known for his farces and comedies, didn't change the show completely into a comedy, but added a little bit of a pep to the step of the murder mystery. It definitely flows a lot faster than the movie version of it, and we have tried to add some humorous elements, especially on the front end to make that journey a little bit more palatable as we get into the darker parts of the story toward the end."
Why not? People are people, even in Christie's mysteries, and not everyone is serious all the time. Even Monsieur Bouc has his humorous moments when Landon Corbin plays him.
"He's a Belgian businessman and director of the La Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits, which runs the greatest train company in the world, the Orient Express," Corbin said. "It's the company's crown jewel, and Bouc has made a career of showing it off to people."
Bouc also acts as sidekick to detective Hercule Poirot, played by Vince LiCata, when there's a murder. This is when Bouc's true personality shines through.
"I've seen Bouc played as a playboy, and I've seen him played to where he is arrogant," Corbin said. "That's not my take at all. He is a businessman, but he's a little bit goofy, you know? And he's very energetic, the life of the room. He's very much a showman, and he's always trying to sort of put on a performance for his customers. And he wants to at all times make sure that everyone is enjoying themselves, and he'll, he'll bend over backwards to make sure that's the case."
Corbin's portrayal of Bouc is probably exactly as Ludwig intended. It certainly pleases Breaux, who directed Ludwig's "The Fox on the Fairway" for Theatre Baton Rouge, which had only one performance before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it.
"It was a fun show, and everything about it was great," Breaux said. "It was a shame that there was only one performance. So, I'm happy I have an opportunity to direct this Ken Ludwig adaptation."
Not only that, Breaux and the rest of the production crew have been working overtime to give this show a Hollywood flare, which isn't always easy when the entire story plays out on a train. Then again, a train can be filled with possibilities.
The story takes place in the 1930s aboard this elegant train, traveling from Istanbul to Paris. Main character Poirot is on board and plans to continue traveling home to London afterward, when the Orient Express is stopped by a heavy snowfall.
A murder is discovered, and Poirot steps in among an ensemble of characters to solve the case.
"I'm actually pulling triple duty in this show," Breaux said. "I went through great pains to try and make a set that really represented the train car, the long slender structure that we're all compacting, because the whole story is basically taking place in these sardine cans, where everyone's just kind of stuffed together."
Breaux has created this atmosphere by limiting the sets, which quickly change by use of the stage's turntable.
"We were able to utilize the turntable in a very interesting way that I think the audience is gonna enjoy as far as showing multiple locations within the train," Breaux said. "And it makes it very cinematic. You're not going to be waiting for set changes. One scene just rotates right into the next scene, and it's just, it's very cinematic and full speed ahead the whole time."
The costumes also invoke classic Hollywood, and LiCata is vintage in his portrayal of Poirot.
Photos: Theatre Baton Rouge's production of 'Murder on the Orient Express' invokes classic Hollywood
Theatre Baton Rouge opens its production of Agatha Christie's 'Murder on the Orient Express' on Friday, April 28.
"Poirot is such an iconic character," he said. "I've been reading Agatha Christie since high school, so it was a little bit daunting to be cast as Poirot, and the script has just flowed so easily. But I try not to think about the fact that I'm playing this iconic character and just play the character. But he is Poirot, and he's persnickety, and he suddenly has these flashes of insight stuff. So it's, he's a wonderfully fun character to play."
"This entire production, the way it's put together, is phenomenal," Corbin added. "I can't wait for Baton Rouge to see it."