It's hard to leave a place you love, even when it's for the perfect opportunity.
That opportunity for Jenny Ballard was a teaching position in the Musical Theatre Program at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Her official title will be assistant professor, which carries an entirely different set of responsibilities than that of her former position of managing artistic director of Theatre Baton Rouge, the job she's had since July 2014 after graduating from the LSU School of Theatre's master of fine arts program. Her name has been synonymous with the theater since that time.
She has loved the job and her adopted hometown. She and husband, Kenny Mayfield, even bought a house in the Capital City.
But along the way, she was given the opportunity to step back into the classroom at LSU, this time to teach — an experience that reignited her passion for teaching.
She wanted to do more.
"First and foremost, I'm an artist," Ballard said. "That's who I am in practice and soul-wise. But the other thing that's been happening over the past several years is that I've had these opportunities with LSU to teach college again, which is something I really enjoyed all during my graduate school years and continued to do for a few years after I graduated. It reopened, reawakened this part of me that just really feels called to teach."
So, she made the difficult decision to leave the place that she loves to embark on a new adventure.
"Once I really had this realization, which was this past spring, I started applying for different jobs that I thought might be of interest to me," Ballard said. "And you know, Tennessee is definitely a home to me, and Cumberland University is a really beautiful, prestigious liberal arts school."
With Tennessee being Ballard's — and Mayfield's — home state, the move seemed only natural.
"Kenny will be staying in Baton Rouge for the first part of Theatre Baton Rouge's new season," Ballard said. "Then he'll be coming up to Tennessee."
Still, though the new semester has begun at Cumberland, Ballard hasn't quite left Baton Rouge. Well, she's left and come back to be specific.
"I'm directing LSU Theatre's fall production, 'At the Wedding,'" Ballard said. "So, I'm going to be back and forth, basically, until 'At the Wedding" opens on Sept. 22, and then I'm officially in Tennessee full time."
That's when she'll dive head-first into teaching musical theater, a new program in Cumberland's theater department.
"One of the things that was really exciting to me is that it was an opportunity for me to really get my hands dirty by being with the program from very close to its beginning really be part of growing it," Ballard said. "And to really be a part of implementing a lot of the structure and the classes and the kind of the experience that the students have from start to finish."
Staging Monty Python's King Arthur-themed "Spamalot" is on her list of favorite memories in Baton Rouge.
"That was the first show of that nature I'd ever gotten to do," Ballard said. "And the cast was just perfect. I had so much fun, and I felt like it was kind of moving Theatre Baton Rouge forward with a show that was a little edgy and really funny. But it was definitely something that wasn't necessarily more of the Golden Age shows the theater had been leaning into."
"Spring Awakening" is another favorite, a show that pushes boundaries, prompts conversation among audience members and is popular among college-age actors.
"Those are the kind of shows we have to be doing for the younger audiences," Ballard said. "I still say, 'We,' and I'll probably be saying it for the rest of my life."
"The Drowsy Chaperone" is another favorite.
"A major goal for me was to kind of contemporize the theater and trust our audiences to take the journey with us," Ballard said. "And, of course, not every audience member did, not every audience member ever will, but the majority did, and it was exciting to see. The other thing that I worked really hard on was growing the younger volunteer and audience base, in both the Young Actors Program and college-age students."
Through Ballard, Theatre Baton Rouge has fostered a partnership with LSU Theatre to bring some of its student actors to the community theater.
"We do so many more shows that feature people ages 18 to 35ish," she said.
"I've directed 20 musicals probably in the past nine years. I've learned so much about what makes a musical tick," Ballard said. "It's really wonderful that this community grew me so very much. I hope to keep my relationships alive with Theatre Baton Rouge and LSU, and Baton Rouge is always going to be home to me."