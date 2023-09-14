Any mention of Roger still sends Theatre Baton Rouge's "Grease" cast rolling into laughter.
"We watched the movie one night in the theater, and when they would mention Putzie in the movie, we'd say, 'Who's Putzie? Where's Roger?'" director Lily McGill said. "Then we'd see someone in the background wearing a T-Bird jacket and say, 'Oh, that must be Roger.'"
Why Roger? Well, in the stage version of "Grease," Putzie's name is Roger. Also in the stage version, "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee" isn't sung during the sleepover scene; the T-Birds are known as the Burger Palace Boys; there's no such character as Coach Calhoun; and "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "You're the One That I Want" and — gasp! — "Grease is the Word" are nonexistent.
Now, before getting your feathers ruffled, all of those songs have since been incorporated into the stage version, "T-Birds" will emblazon the backs of leather jackets, but sadly, there's still no Coach Calhoun.
He was played by legendary comedian Sid Caesar in the movie.
"And we're finding out that everyone loves the coach," McGill said. "We're sad that he isn't in the musical, either, so we pay homage to him in the play. We also pay homage to Blanche, the school secretary who plays the bells during the announcement. Everyone loves her, too, but she isn't in the play either."
But Sandy and Danny will be there as will Kenickie and Rizzo and Greased Lightnin' will come out a winner.
Add the swoon-worthy Teen Angel to the mix, and the "Grease" you've come to know and love since the 1978 release of the classic movie musical will take the stage.
"I would say that this version is the best mix of the stage and movie versions — it's the ideal 'Grease' experience," said Don Fields, who will take the stage as Danny when the musical opens Friday on Theatre Baton Rouge's Main Stage.
All regular performances sold out two weeks before opening night, which prompted the addition of two more shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
It's there you'll not only see Fields as Danny but Mallory Commander as Sandy, Mabry Spinks as Betty Rizzo and Scott Mitchell as Kenickie.
All are fans of the movie immortalized by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, but all realize that this version of the show is theirs.
"Danny is a dream role for me," Fields said.
Though Danny comes across as tough, it's his more vulnerable side that appeals to Fields.
"My favorite scene is when Sandy is practicing her cheerleading, and Danny walks up to her, and they talk about the first day of school," Fields said. "Danny apologizes, and that's where you get to see this other side of Danny. When he's with the T-Birds, they present themselves as tough as nails, but they're also teenage boys. So, with Sandy, you get to see him be vulnerable, and you get to see who he actually is."
Commander cites this as her favorite scene as Sandy. They stand at the story's center no matter what's happening around them.
"Grease" was first performed on Feb. 5, 1971, at Kingston Mines nightclub in Chicago. The musical debuted on Broadway on June 7, 1972, and didn't close until 1980.
The story skyrocketed to pop culture legendary status with the release of the 1978 movie whose fan base continues to grow. Everyone has a tendency to sing along with the movie, so don't be surprised if they start singing in TBR's audience.
"I think they might," McGill said, laughing.
"Grease" is the story of the seemingly mismatched good girl, Sandy, and tough guy Danny. Sandy moved to town with her family during the summer. That's also when she met Danny.
They thought they would never see each other again, but then Sandy enrolls at Rydell High School, where Danny also is a student. Suddenly their world changes, and their lifestyles collide.
Sandy is a cheerleader, and Danny eventually decides he wants to be worthy of her. But how can he be a T-Bird and a good guy at the same time?
"'Grease' was actually a parody when it was first performed on stage," McGill said. "But now it's something completely different."
Mitchell performed as the character Sonny for the Musical Theatre Club at LSU's 2014 production of the musical. McGill also directed that show, and when TBR announced auditions for its production, Mitchell didn't hesitate.
"I was like, you know, I got some age on me, but you know, I'll go for it," he said. "I was going for Kenickie. It's a role I wanted to do at some point before I can't. He's rough around the edges, and you can play him one-dimensional if you like. But I like to go into the layers to find out why he is the way he is."
And Kenickie has eyes for the equally tough Rizzo, played by the not-so-tough Spinks.
"Rizzo is so unlike me, but I was like, 'I'm gonna put 110%' into this," she said. "There will be a high expectation from the audience, and it's an honor to play a character that's so well known."
In the end, no matter the differences, "Grease" definitely is the same word you've come to know and love. So, get ready to reminisce about "Summer Nights," and, well, sing along.