The dog days of summer seem to slow down everything, including religious observances.
This period of heat and humidity in the Northern Hemisphere gained the name from ancient Greece and Rome, when people believed it to be a time of drought, bad luck and unrest.
Many hear the term and picture lazy dogs lying in the summer sun, but the reference is actually about the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star.
In Greece, Rome and Egypt, the ancients believed the rising of this bright star is what brought the heat. It was also the time of year that the Nile flooded in Egypt.
At the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the publication calls July 3 to Aug. 11 the dog days of summer.
While religious observances aren’t common in the dog days, some do show on the calendar published by the Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago.
In July and August, Native Americans have festivals. Dates vary by tribes.
Green corn
Many tribes hold Green Corn ceremonies, especially in the Eastern Woodlands and the Southeast. This includes Creek, Cherokee, Seminole, Yuchi, Iroquois and others.
Celebrations are varied but usually include three days of dancing, sporting tournaments, feasting and fasting, and other religious observations.
The corn can’t be eaten until the Great Spirit is thanked for the crop.
Snake Dance
Another Native American rite, usually in late August, is the Hopi Snake Dance. Performers dance with live snakes — both venomous and nonvenomous — in their mouths and around their necks. It's the public part of a much longer ceremony and happens every two years — some tribes performing the ritual in odd number years and others in even number years.
It is a 16-day dramatized prayer for rain and maturity of the crops, especially corn, beans and squash. Preparations for the rite begin in the winter.
Some Asian celebrations also are observed in July and August.
Obon
Aug. 13 is when practitioners of Shinto and Buddhism observe Obon. It starts on Day 13 of the seventh month: July in many places, but August in places that continue to use a lunar calendar to declare holidays.
In Japan, people believe the spirits of ancestors return home July 13 or Aug. 13. The spirits stay for three days, departing on July/Aug. 15.
Specific activities vary by location but most use lanterns and other lights to welcome the deceased ancestors and to guide the spirits back to the other world.
Vassa
Aug. 2-Oct 28 is the Buddhist monastic retreat called Vassa. It happens during the monsoon months. Many of the Buddhist monks were wanderers who would gather in monasteries during the monsoon. It was used as a time of religious study. It is said that Buddha himself followed this practice. It is still practiced mainly in Theravada Buddhism.
