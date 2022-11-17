If you want to sit down to a nice Thanksgiving meal with your family without having to spend time in the kitchen, some Baton Rouge area restaurants will be open and serving up their own turkey dinners for the holiday.
That'll give you time to relax, watch football or take a drive to look at outdoor holiday decorations without having to clean up and store leftovers afterward.
Here are a few restaurant dining suggestions for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. All you have to do is make the reservations.
Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge
The Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave., will be serving its Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be seatings on every hour with the last seating at 2 p.m.
Included on the menu are a variety of salads, gumbos, roasted turkey, honey-baked spiral ham, fig stuffed pork loin, pan-roasted salmon, a variety of dressings, Bourbon sweet potato casserole, lobster macaroni and cheese and a variety of vegetable sides and desserts.
Cost is $42 for adults, $36 for seniors age 65 and older and $22 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than age 6 eat free.
Reservations are required by calling (225) 925-2244. For the full menu, visit facebook.com/events/5292243837568669?.
The Carriage House Restaurant
The Carriage House Restaurant at Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow, is offering its annual Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This all-inclusive meal includes a variety of soups, gumbos, seafood and sides. Among the entrees are fried turkey with cranberry, crawfish etouffee in pastry shells, herb-crusted salmon with lemon cream, roasted breast of duck with praline sauce, ham with cane syrup glaze, roasted pork loin with herb demi glace and prime rib with beef au jus. There also will be an assortment of desserts.
Cost is $119.03 for adults, and $68.91 for children ages 6-13. Reservations and pre-payment are required by calling (225) 473-9380. For more information, visit houmashouse.com.
The Gregory
For those who want to stick to Baton Rouge's downtown area, The Gregory at the Watermark Hotel, 150 Third St., will serve up its Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The menu includes an assortment of salads, bites and charcuterie choices, along with such entrees as sage-brined turkey with gizzard gravy and cranberry pepper jelly, ham-brined pork loin and j'ospered salmon with pecan pilaf. These will be served with a variety of sides and a choice of desserts.
Cost is $47 for adults and $10 for children younger than age 12. Reservations are required by calling (225) 408-1800 or visiting opentable.com/r/the-gregory-at-the-watermark-baton-rouge.
For more information, visit thegregorybr.com/events/.
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar in the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., will offer a Thanksgiving buffet in its Louisiana-themed setting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Included on the menu are assortments of salads and soups, along with entrees of herb-crusted turkey and glazed hams. These will be served with a wide variety of sides and desserts.
Cost is $42 for adults and $15 for children younger than age 10. Reservations are required by calling (225) 388-5710 or visiting opentable.com/tallulah-crafted-food-and-wine-bar-at-renaissance-baton-rouge.
For more information, visit tallulahrestaurant.com/event/thanksgiving-buffet/.
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Meet up at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a special prix-fixe holiday feast.
If you're in the mood for something other than turkey, it's not a problem at Sullivan's, because the restaurant will be offering up its full dinner menu. But if a traditional turkey is your priority, Sullivan's will also offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal.
The Thanksgiving menu will be available while supplies last.
For reservations, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/reservation/.
BRQ Seafood & Barbeque
BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway, is accepting reservations for its three-course Thanksgiving Day meal from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $34. To reserve a spot, visit opentable.com/r/brq-restaurant-baton-rouge?.