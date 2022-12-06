As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more.
Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner.
Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you, family style.
1. Jed's Local Po'boys
Weeknight family-style dinners at Jed's are offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — and there are four meals to choose from.
The shrimp meal includes fried gulf shrimp, fries, toast, sauces and salad for $56. The catfish meal consists of fried Louisiana catfish, fries, toast, sauces and salad for $56. The red beans and rice meal includes fried chicken strips, toast and salad for $48, and the roast, rice and gravy meal includes Angus roast beef, toast and salad for $68.
All meals feed four people, and orders are accepted 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
JED's Local Po'Boys, 672 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 349-8333.
JED's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
2. SoLou
SoLou's "Family Fête" meals feed a family of four for $45 and consist of soup or salad, one entrée and two sides. The soup option is tomato basil soup, while the salad options are Caesar salad or their Nice Little House Salad.
SoLou offers four entrée options to choose from: rotisserie chicken, fried chicken tenders, shrimp and grits and fish tacos. Their sides include mashed sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, corn maque choux, sauteed green beans, corn grits and charred Brussels sprouts. Any additional sides are $9.
SoLou is located at 7246 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, 70808, (225) 256-7070.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
3. City Pork Brasserie & Bar
City Pork offers "Family Style To Geaux" meals, which include a choice of two meats, two sides, Texas toast and barbecue sauce.
The meat choices are ribs, smoked chicken, andouille sausage, pulled pork or brisket. The side choices are greens, potato salad, barbecue beans, mac and cheese or coleslaw. The family-style meal is $39, but you can also add a salad for $9, six cookies for $9 or a dozen cookies for $18.
City Pork has multiple locations: 7327 Jefferson Highway (225) 615-8880, 18143 E. Perkins Road (225) 998-0744, and the catering location at 2921 Government St. (225) 388-5900.
City Pork's Jefferson Highway location is open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. City Pork's Perkins Road location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
4. Izzo's Illegal Burritos
Taco Tuesday just got easier with Izzo's fajita pack for the family. Steak and chicken fajitas are served with warm flour tortillas, rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico, guacamole, queso, lettuce, chips and all the fixings you need to roll your own fajita tacos.
For $54.95, you'll get all the fixings to serve a family of four to six. Plus, add plates, serving and eating utensils for $3.95.
Izzo's Illegal Burritos has multiple locations in Baton Rouge. The general hours of business are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
If you know more Baton Rouge restaurants offering family-style meals, let us know at lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com.